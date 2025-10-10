NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published October 10, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Adjustment, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance for a plat Verba Outlot 2, a subdivision of the S/2 NW/4 Section 10-106-62, Twin Lake Township.

Article 5, Section 513 Minimum Lot Requirement: The minimum lot area shall be 20 acres with any area less than 10 acres requiring a Variance.  Interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on October 9, 2025

