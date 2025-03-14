By: admin

Published March 14, 2025, in Public Notices

IN THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF SANBORN

IN CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT

Idaho Housing & Finance Association,

Plaintiff,

v.

Ashley Jean Soderquist a/k/a Ashley Soderquist and Midland Credit Management Inc., and any person in possession,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE ON FORECLOSURE

CIVIL NUMBER:

55CIV24-000018

A Non-Monetary Judgment of Foreclosure was entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Sanborn County, South Dakota, on December 4, 2024, in the amount of $80,370.40, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to said judgment that the real property described in the Real Estate Mortgage dated March 17, 2021, and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds of Sanborn County, South Dakota, on March 17, 2021, in Book 144, at Page 697-710, as Instrument Number 20210236, which Ashley Jean Soderquist, mortgagor, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for BankWest, Inc., its successors and assigns, mortgagee, for the property located at 304 E Main Street, Woonsocket, SD 57385, and legally described as:

The West 85 feet (85’) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Block Sixty-seven (67), Original Plat of the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, in order to realize the amount of the above-referenced judgment, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount, together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Sanborn County Sheriff, at the main entrance of the Sanborn County Courthouse located at 604 West 6th Street, Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385, on April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

Dated this 17th day of February, 2025

SHERIFF OF SANBORN COUNTY

By Thomas J. Fridley

Name: Thomas J. Fridley

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

By /s/ Zachary Nesbit

Zachary Nesbit

Attorneys for Plaintiff

376 East 400 South, Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Tel: 801-355-2886

E-mail: zach@hwmlawfirm.com

Published on March 13 and March 20, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $49.48 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.