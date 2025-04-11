By: admin

Published April 11, 2025, in Public Notices

IN THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF SANBORN

IN CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT

Nationstar Mortgage LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

Kris Bitterman and A.A.A. Collections, Inc., and any person in possession,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE ON FORECLOSURE

CIVIL NUMBER:

55CIV24-000016

A Non-Monetary Judgment of Foreclosure was entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Sanborn County, South Dakota, on January 30, 2025 in the amount of $122,920.80, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to said judgment that the real property described in the Real Estate Mortgage dated July 29, 2019, and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds of Sanborn County, South Dakota, on July 31, 2019, in Book 141, at Page 445-461, as Instrument Number 20190449, which Kris Bitterman and Char Bitterman, mortgagor, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Flanagan State Bank, its successors and assigns, mortgagee, for the property located at 305 E 7th Street, Woonsocket, SD 57385, and legally described as:

Parcel 1: Lots One (1), Two (2), and Three (3) in Block Five (5) of Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota;

Parcel 2: Lots Four (4), Five (5), and Six (6) in Block Five (5) of Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota.

In order to realize the amount of the above-referenced judgment, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount, together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Sanborn County Sheriff, at the main entrance of the Sanborn County Courthouse located at 604 West 6th Street, Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385, on May 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

Dated this 26th day of March, 2025

SHERIFF OF

SANBORN COUNTY

By Thomas J. Fridley

Name: Thomas J. Fridley

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

By: /s/ Jason Tingle

Jason Tingle

Attorneys for Plaintiff

376 East 400 South, Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Telephone: 801-355-2886

E-mail: jtingle@hwmlawfirm.com

