Published June 6, 2025, in Public Notices

SANBORN COUNTY

OWNERS: ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH

Real Estate in Artesian, in Sanborn County, South Dakota, four (4) acres, more or less, of land more particularly described as:

Lots Three (3), Four (4), Five (5), and Six (6), in Block Seven (7) in West Diana, now West Artesian, being an addition to the City of Artesian, Sanborn County, South Dakota.

Written Bids must be received by Sellers c/o MorganTheeler LLP, PO Box 1025, 1718 N. Sanborn Blvd., Mitchell, South Dakota 57301, on or before 5:00 p.m., on June 11, 2025. All responsible bidders will be invited to a private bid conference where the highest bid will act as the opening bid and any of the bidders will be allowed to raise their bids. The private bid conference will be held on June 17, 2025, at 1:30 o’clock p.m. at the office of MorganTheeler LLP at 1718 N. Sanborn Blvd., Mitchell, SD. (Attendance by telephone can be arranged). Written notices will be mailed after bid opening to notify bidders prior to the conference. The final bid will be accepted or rejected at the private bid conference.

SELLERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS

Terms: If a bid is accepted the successful bidder must pay an earnest money deposit of 25 percent of the total bid when accepted at the private bid conference with the balance paid in cash upon closing and delivery of a Warranty Deed. Sellers will furnish title insurance with the cost of title insurance to be divided equally between Buyer and Sellers. Possession shall be given upon closing. Sellers shall pay the 2024 real property taxes due and payable in 2025. Buyer shall pay the 2025 real property taxes due and payable in 2026, and all subsequent taxes. Closing shall be on or before August 1, 2025, unless changed by mutual agreement of the parties. Property is being sold subject to existing easements, reservations and restrictions of record.

Contact: Bid Packet with Bid Form available at the office of Micayla Bamberg, MorganTheeler LLP, Attorney for Sellers, 1718 N. Sanborn Blvd., PO Box 1025, Mitchell, SD 57301. E-mail: mbamberg@morgantheeler.com; Phone: (605) 996-5588. (Bid Packet can be faxed, e-mailed or mailed.)

