NOTICE OF VACANCY

MUNICIPALITY OF WOONSOCKET

By:
Published January 17, 2025, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term or due to the resignation of office of the elective officer:

City Councilmember Ward I, two-year term, Elliott Ohlrogge;

City Councilmember Ward II, two-year term, Joel Rassel;

City Councilmember Ward III, two-year term, Derek Foos.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31, 2025, and petitions may be filed in the office of the finance officer located at 103 S. 3rd Ave. between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (central) time not later than the 28th day of February, 2025.

Tara Weber 

Finance Officer

Source: 4 SDR 26, effective October 27, 1977; 8 SDR 24, effective September 16, 1981; 14 SDR 19, effective August 9, 1987; 16 SDR 20, effective August 10, 1989; 19 SDR 12, effective August 5, 1992; 42 SDR 178, effective July 1, 2016.

General Authority: SDCL 12-1-9(3).

Law Implemented: SDCL 9-13-6, 9-13-9.

Published on January 16 and January 23, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $24.86 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025
    January 5, 2025 January 6, 2025 January 7, 2025 January 8, 2025 January 9, 2025 January 10, 2025 January 11, 2025
    January 12, 2025 January 13, 2025 January 14, 2025 January 15, 2025 January 16, 2025 January 17, 2025 January 18, 2025
    January 19, 2025 January 20, 2025 January 21, 2025 January 22, 2025 January 23, 2025 January 24, 2025 January 25, 2025
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 