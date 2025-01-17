By: admin

Published January 17, 2025, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of:

Mark Chada, Board-Trustee: One Three-Year Term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31st, 2025, and petitions may be filed with the Town of Letcher Finance Officer at 113 E Main Street, Letcher, S.D., between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central standard time, no later than the 28th day of February 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

