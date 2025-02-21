NOTICE OF VACANCY

TOWN OF ARTESIAN

By:
Published February 21, 2025, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of Mike Salathe – Council Member – one two-year term; 

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 14, 2025 and petitions may be filed with The Town of Artesian Finance Officer, 412 S Main St., Artesian, SD 57314, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time not later than the 28th day of February, 2025.

MaKenna 

WormstadT

Finance Officer

Published on February 20 and February 27, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $15.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025
    February 2, 2025 February 3, 2025 February 4, 2025 February 5, 2025 February 6, 2025 February 7, 2025 February 8, 2025
    February 9, 2025 February 10, 2025 February 11, 2025 February 12, 2025 February 13, 2025 February 14, 2025 February 15, 2025
    February 16, 2025 February 17, 2025 February 18, 2025 February 19, 2025 February 20, 2025 February 21, 2025 February 22, 2025
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 