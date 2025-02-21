By: admin

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of Mike Salathe – Council Member – one two-year term;

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 14, 2025 and petitions may be filed with The Town of Artesian Finance Officer, 412 S Main St., Artesian, SD 57314, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time not later than the 28th day of February, 2025.

