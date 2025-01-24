NOTICE OF VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

WOONSOCKET SCHOOL DISTRICT #55-4

Published January 24, 2025, in Public Notices

The following school board position will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office or due to the resignation of the following school board members.

Rikki Ohlrogge – 

Three-year term                                                                                                           

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31, 2025. Petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at the Woonsocket High School building (101 N 2nd Ave.) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central time not later than February 28th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than February 28th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Sarah Swenson

Business Manager

Woonsocket School 

District 55-4

Published on January 23 and January 30, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $20.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

