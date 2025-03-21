By: admin

Published March 21, 2025, in Public Notices

The following school board position will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office or due to the resignation of the following school board member:

Mark Goral, three-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on April 8th, 2025, and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Sanborn Central School between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central daylight savings time not later than May 9th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than May 9th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager,

Sanborn Central

School District

Published on March 20 and March 27, 2025