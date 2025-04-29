By: admin

Published April 29, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

ESTATE OF

ORVILLE GARY DOERING, Deceased.

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55PRO25-000003

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on April 14, 2025, Natalie Rae Bilstad, whose address is 4116 CarMell Place, West Fargo, ND 58078, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Orville Gary Doering.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 23rd day of April, 2025.

/s/ Natalie Rae

Bilstad

Natalie Rae Bilstad 4116 CarMell Place

West Fargo, ND 58078

(701) 799-7538

Sanborn County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, South Dakota

57385

Prepared by:

Jeff Burns

Churchill Manolis Law Firm

P.O. Box 176

Huron, South Dakota 57350

(605) 352-8624

Published on May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $41.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.