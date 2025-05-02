STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss
COUNTY OF SANBORN )
ESTATE OF
ORVILLE GARY DOERING, Deceased.
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55PRO25-000003
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on April 14, 2025, Natalie Rae Bilstad, whose address is 4116 CarMell Place, West Fargo, ND 58078, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Orville Gary Doering.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 23rd day of April, 2025.
/s/ Natalie Rae
Bilstad
Natalie Rae Bilstad 4116 CarMell Place
West Fargo, ND 58078
(701) 799-7538
Sanborn County Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, South Dakota
57385
Prepared by:
Jeff Burns
Churchill Manolis Law Firm
P.O. Box 176
Huron, South Dakota 57350
(605) 352-8624
Published on May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $41.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
Tweet