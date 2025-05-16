NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By:
Published May 16, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA  )

                :ss

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

ESTATE OF

ORVILLE GARY DOERING, Deceased.

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55PRO25-000003

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

Notice is given that on April 14, 2025, Natalie Rae Bilstad, whose address is 4116 CarMell Place, West Fargo, ND 58078, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Orville Gary Doering.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 23rd day of April, 2025.

/s/ Natalie Rae 

Bilstad

Natalie Rae Bilstad 4116 CarMell Place

West Fargo, ND 58078

(701) 799-7538

Sanborn County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, South Dakota 

57385

Prepared by:

Jeff Burns

Churchill Manolis Law Firm

P.O. Box 176

Huron, South Dakota 57350

(605) 352-8624

Published on May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $41.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 3, 2025
    May 4, 2025 May 5, 2025 May 6, 2025 May 7, 2025 May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025 May 10, 2025
    May 11, 2025 May 12, 2025 May 13, 2025 May 14, 2025 May 15, 2025 May 16, 2025 May 17, 2025
    May 18, 2025 May 19, 2025 May 20, 2025 May 21, 2025 May 22, 2025 May 23, 2025 May 24, 2025
    May 25, 2025 May 26, 2025 May 27, 2025 May 28, 2025 May 29, 2025 May 30, 2025 May 31, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 