STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA}
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF MICHAEL J. }
MILLER, DECEASED }
_________________________ }
55PRO 25-000009
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on July 7, 2025, Perianne Clendening-Miller, whose address is 39952 SD Hwy 34, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Michael J. Miller.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
s/s Perianne
Clendening-Miller
Perianne
Clendening-Miller
39952 SD Hwy 34
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605)772-4488
Published on July 17, July 24 and July 31, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $40.20 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
