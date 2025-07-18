NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL J. MILLER

By:
Published July 18, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA}

                              :SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN      }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE   } 

ESTATE OF MICHAEL J.    }

MILLER, DECEASED                 }

_________________________  }

55PRO 25-000009

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on July 7, 2025, Perianne Clendening-Miller, whose address is 39952 SD Hwy 34, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Michael J. Miller.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

s/s Perianne 

Clendening-Miller

Perianne 

Clendening-Miller

39952 SD Hwy 34

Woonsocket, SD 57385

Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488

Published on July 17, July 24 and July 31, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $40.20 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 29, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 1, 2025 July 2, 2025 July 3, 2025 July 4, 2025 July 5, 2025
    July 6, 2025 July 7, 2025 July 8, 2025 July 9, 2025 July 10, 2025 July 11, 2025 July 12, 2025
    July 13, 2025 July 14, 2025 July 15, 2025 July 16, 2025 July 17, 2025 July 18, 2025 July 19, 2025
    July 20, 2025 July 21, 2025 July 22, 2025 July 23, 2025 July 24, 2025 July 25, 2025 July 26, 2025
    July 27, 2025 July 28, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025 July 31, 2025 August 1, 2025 August 2, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 