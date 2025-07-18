By: admin

Published July 18, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA}

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE }

ESTATE OF MICHAEL J. }

MILLER, DECEASED }

_________________________ }

55PRO 25-000009

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on July 7, 2025, Perianne Clendening-Miller, whose address is 39952 SD Hwy 34, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Michael J. Miller.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

s/s Perianne

Clendening-Miller

Perianne

Clendening-Miller

39952 SD Hwy 34

Woonsocket, SD 57385

Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488

Published on July 17, July 24 and July 31, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $40.20 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.