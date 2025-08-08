STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA}
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF DAVID A. }
LARSON, DECEASED }
________________________ }
55PRO 25-000010
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on July 23, 2025, Edward Neal Larson, whose address is 1941 Hamline Ave., Roseville, MN 55113, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of David A. Larson.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Edward Neal
Larson
Edward Neal Larson
1941 Hamline Ave. N.
Roseville, MN 55113
Jill Sheldon, Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605)772-4488
Published on August 7, August 14, and August 21, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $32.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
