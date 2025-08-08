By: admin

Published August 8, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA}

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE }

ESTATE OF PAULA J. }

LARSON, DECEASED }

________________________ }

55PRO 25-000011

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on July 24, 2025, Edward Neal Larson, whose address is 1941 Hamline Ave., Roseville, MN 55113, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Paula J. Larson.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Edward Neal

Larson

Edward Neal Larson

1941 Hamline Ave. N.

Roseville, MN 55113

Jill Sheldon, Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488

Published on August 7, August 14, and August 21, 2025