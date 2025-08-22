STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss
COUNTY OF BEADLE )
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
ESTATE OF )
JEFFREY L. NELSON )
Deceased. )
02PRO25-000023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on the 24th day of July, 2025, in the circuit Court of Beadle County, South Dakota, Joel Nelson was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jeffrey L. Nelson.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk of Courts and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Dated this 29th day of July, 2025.
JOEL NELSON
1275 Ohio SW
Huron, SD 57350
Beadle County Clerk of Courts
450 3rd St. SW, Suite 204
Huron, SD 57350
(605) 353-7165
Attorney for Estate
Ron J. Volesky
356 Dakota Ave. S.
Huron, SD 57350
(605) 352-2126
Published on August 21, August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $51.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
Tweet