Published August 22, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss

COUNTY OF BEADLE )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

ESTATE OF )

JEFFREY L. NELSON )

Deceased. )

02PRO25-000023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on the 24th day of July, 2025, in the circuit Court of Beadle County, South Dakota, Joel Nelson was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jeffrey L. Nelson.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk of Courts and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Dated this 29th day of July, 2025.

JOEL NELSON

1275 Ohio SW

Huron, SD 57350

Beadle County Clerk of Courts

450 3rd St. SW, Suite 204

Huron, SD 57350

(605) 353-7165

Attorney for Estate

Ron J. Volesky

356 Dakota Ave. S.

Huron, SD 57350

(605) 352-2126

Published on August 21, August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $51.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.