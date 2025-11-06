STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA} :SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55 PRO 25-12
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF MERLIN }
HIEMSTRA, DECEASED }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on October 30, 2025, Serina Nuese, whose address is 600 N. Teton Drive, Brandon, South Dakota 57005, and Neal Hiemstra, whose address is PO Box 421, Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Merlin Hiemstra.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Co-Personal Representatives or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.
Serina Nuese
600 N. Teton Drive
Brandon, SD 57005
Neal Hiemstra
PO Box 421
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts
PO Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605-796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
605-772-4488
Published on November 6 and November 13, and November 20, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $42.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
