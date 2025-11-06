By: admin

Published November 6, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA} :SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55 PRO 25-12

IN THE MATTER OF THE }

ESTATE OF MERLIN }

HIEMSTRA, DECEASED }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on October 30, 2025, Serina Nuese, whose address is 600 N. Teton Drive, Brandon, South Dakota 57005, and Neal Hiemstra, whose address is PO Box 421, Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Merlin Hiemstra.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Co-Personal Representatives or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.

Serina Nuese

600 N. Teton Drive

Brandon, SD 57005

Neal Hiemstra

PO Box 421

Woonsocket, SD 57385

Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts

PO Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605-796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

605-772-4488

Published on November 6 and November 13, and November 20, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $42.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.