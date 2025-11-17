STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA}
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55 PRO 25-13
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF GERTRUDE }
HEIN, DECEASED }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on November 4, 2025, Renee Kellems, whose address is 6220 N Placita Avila, Tucson, Arizona 85715, and Sandra Singleton, whose address is PO Box 526, Bottineau, North Dakota 58318, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Gertrude Hein.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Co-Personal Representatives or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.
Renee Kellems
6220 N Placita Avila
Tucson, AZ 85718
Sandra Singleton
PO Box 526
Bottineau, ND 58318
Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605-796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
605-772-4488
Published on November 13, November 20, and November 27, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $42.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
Tweet