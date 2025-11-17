By: admin

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA}

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55 PRO 25-13

IN THE MATTER OF THE }

ESTATE OF GERTRUDE }

HEIN, DECEASED }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on November 4, 2025, Renee Kellems, whose address is 6220 N Placita Avila, Tucson, Arizona 85715, and Sandra Singleton, whose address is PO Box 526, Bottineau, North Dakota 58318, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Gertrude Hein.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Co-Personal Representatives or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.

Renee Kellems

6220 N Placita Avila

Tucson, AZ 85718

Sandra Singleton

PO Box 526

Bottineau, ND 58318

Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605-796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

605-772-4488

Published on November 13, November 20, and November 27, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $42.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.