By: admin

Published May 30, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

ESTATE OF

BRUCE PODY,

DECEASED

55PRO25-000006

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

(Published)

Notice is given that on this 16th day of May, 2025, Travis Hostler, whose address is 39886 – 252nd St., Mount Vernon, SD 57363, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Bruce Pody.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative, or may be filed with the Clerk with a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Dated this 16th day of May, 2025.

TRAVIS HOSTLER

Personal Representative

39886 – 252nd Street

Mount Vernon, SD 57363

Sanborn County, Clerk of Courts

PO Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

Phone: 605-796-4515

Document Prepared By:

Trudy A. Morgan, Esq.

Morgan Theeler LLP

1718 N. Sanborn Blvd.

P.O. Box 1025

Mitchell, SD 57301

(605)999-5588

Published on May 29, June 5, and June 12, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $44.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.