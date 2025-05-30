NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published May 30, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

                      :SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN       )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

ESTATE OF 

LOUISE M. ALT,

DECEASED

55PRO25-000007

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

(Published)

Notice is given that on May 16, 2025, Richard B. Alt, whose address is 23128 – 408th Avenue, Forestburg, SD 57314, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Louise M. Alt.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative, or may be filed with the Clerk with a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Dated this 16th day of May, 2025.

RICHARD B. ALT

Personal Representative

23128 – 408th Avenue

Forestburg, SD 57314

Sanborn County, Clerk of Courts

PO Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

Phone: 605-796-4515

Document Prepared By:

Trudy A. Morgan, Esq.

Morgan Theeler LLP

1718 N. Sanborn Blvd.

P.O. Box 1025

Mitchell, SD 57301

(605)996-5588

