STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:SS
COUNTY OF SANBORN )
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
ESTATE OF
LOUISE M. ALT,
DECEASED
55PRO25-000007
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
(Published)
Notice is given that on May 16, 2025, Richard B. Alt, whose address is 23128 – 408th Avenue, Forestburg, SD 57314, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Louise M. Alt.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative, or may be filed with the Clerk with a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Dated this 16th day of May, 2025.
RICHARD B. ALT
Personal Representative
23128 – 408th Avenue
Forestburg, SD 57314
Sanborn County, Clerk of Courts
PO Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Phone: 605-796-4515
Document Prepared By:
Trudy A. Morgan, Esq.
Morgan Theeler LLP
1718 N. Sanborn Blvd.
P.O. Box 1025
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605)996-5588
Published on May 29, June 5, and June 12, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $43.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
