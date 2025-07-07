STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :
SS
COUNTY OF SANBORN :
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
In the Matter of the Estate of )
HELEN LOUISE HUCK, )
Deceased. )
55PRO25-000008
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
Notice is given that on June 11, 2025, Steven Lee Hessler, whose address is c/o Lane S. Haskell, 110 N. Minnesota Ave., Ste. 400, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104, was informally appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Helen Louise Huck.
Creditors of Decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Dated this 25th day of June, 2025.
LYNN, JACKSON,
SHULTZ & LEBRUN,
P.C.
/s/ LANE S. HASKELL
Lane S. Haskell
110 N. Minnesota Ave.,
Suite 400
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone: (605) 332-5999
Fax: (605) 332-4249
lhaskell@lynnjackson.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
Published on July 3, July 10, and July 17, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $44.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
