Published July 7, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :

SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN :

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

In the Matter of the Estate of )

HELEN LOUISE HUCK, )

Deceased. )

55PRO25-000008

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

Notice is given that on June 11, 2025, Steven Lee Hessler, whose address is c/o Lane S. Haskell, 110 N. Minnesota Ave., Ste. 400, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104, was informally appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Helen Louise Huck.

Creditors of Decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Dated this 25th day of June, 2025.

LYNN, JACKSON,

SHULTZ & LEBRUN,

P.C.

/s/ LANE S. HASKELL

Lane S. Haskell

110 N. Minnesota Ave.,

Suite 400

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Phone: (605) 332-5999

Fax: (605) 332-4249

lhaskell@lynnjackson.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

Published on July 3, July 10, and July 17, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $44.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.