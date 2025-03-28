By: admin

Published March 28, 2025, in School

During parent/teacher conferences on Wednesday, March 19, Woonsocket High School hosted an open house for the public to visit and tour the new CTE facility that was added on to the north side of the gym and was finished this winter. Members of the local FFA chapter served walking tacos and water donated by Agtegra for attendees while they spoke to students and staff about the facility and how it will expand what Woonsocket can offer for additional curriculum at the school.

