Operation Round-Up® supports Letcher area projects

Published October 14, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Central Electric Cooperative recently presented Operation Round-Up® grants to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Town ‘N Kountry Blue Group 4-H Club and the Letcher Community Development Foundation. Operation Round-Up is a grant program powered by Central Electric members who voluntarily round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar. The extra cents are deposited into a separate fund and used to support community-focused projects in the area. 

Central Electric is a member-owned cooperative serving 5,000 members across eight counties. Jeremy White represents Sanborn County on the Central Electric board of directors and Dawna Van Overschelde serves on the Operation Round-Up board of trustees. Since the grant program began in 2015, Operation Round-Up has supported 14 projects in Sanborn County.

…Read about what the grants went towards and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

