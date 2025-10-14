By: admin

Published October 14, 2025

Central Electric Cooperative recently presented Operation Round-Up® grants to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Town ‘N Kountry Blue Group 4-H Club and the Letcher Community Development Foundation. Operation Round-Up is a grant program powered by Central Electric members who voluntarily round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar. The extra cents are deposited into a separate fund and used to support community-focused projects in the area.

Central Electric is a member-owned cooperative serving 5,000 members across eight counties. Jeremy White represents Sanborn County on the Central Electric board of directors and Dawna Van Overschelde serves on the Operation Round-Up board of trustees. Since the grant program began in 2015, Operation Round-Up has supported 14 projects in Sanborn County.

