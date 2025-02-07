By: admin

Published February 7, 2025

Orville Gary Doering, 71, of Cavour, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center at Woonsocket.

His funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, Jan. 31, at the Kuhler Funeral Home with a time of sharing.

Gary was born on March 17, 1953, in Mitchell, to Orville and Evelyn (Hines) Doering. He grew up on the family farm in the S.E. Quarter of Section 6 in Pleasant Valley Township, Aurora County. Gary attended Cudmore School, a one-room schoolhouse in Aurora County. In seventh grade, he became the Spelling Bee Champion. Gary graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1971.

After graduation, Gary briefly worked on the family farm before joining the Cavour Farmers Co-op in Cavour. He worked there until March 1978. He then took a position as Elevator Department Manager at the Yale Farmers Co-op, later becoming the general manager. In 2004, Gary was honored with the Elevator Manager of the Year award by the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council.

In January 2008, Gary retired for health reasons, though he continued to work part-time for South Dakota Wheat Growers as a Special Projects Manager and for DakotaLand Feeds in Huron. He was appointed by Governor Rounds to the South Dakota State Railroad Board and Railroad Authority, a position he was re-appointed to by Governor Daugaard. Gary served on the East Central Regional Rail Authority and Beadle County Rail Authority.

Gary’s love for the outdoors was well-known, especially his passion for hunting. His grandchildren were the light of his life. Gary was always willing to help others, and he enjoyed sharing Carol Widman’s chocolate covered potato chips with the medical personnel who cared for him. He found joy in motorcycle adventures with his nephew, Shannon, and in taking “spins” through the country to check on the fields.

Gary was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Huron and was actively involved with Gideons International and Prison Ministry in Huron.

He is survived by his daughter, Natalie Bilstad (Paul) of Fargo; his son, Gerrad Doering of Woonsocket; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his brother, Dave (JoAnn) of Mitchell; his sisters, Joyce Carmichael (Rick) of Salem and Janice Bich (Doug) of Cavour; his aunt, Maggie Doering of Sioux Falls; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Evelyn Doering, and his brothers, Charles and Mike Doering.