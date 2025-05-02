Over 60 youth attend Sanborn County Day Camp

By:
Published May 2, 2025, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County

Sanborn County 4-H and Sanborn County Farmers Union teamed up to host a day camp for 60+ youth campers on April 21 at the 4-H Building, organized and led by 4-H Volunteers Lisa Snedeker, Pat Carsrud, Sherryl Rankin and Paula Linke and Farmers Union staff Samantha Bowman and Chaz Blotsky. Also assisting were Birgit Aviles, Lori Funk, Deb Ogle, and 4-H youth leaders Tori Hoffman, Brooklyn Larson, Summer Senska, Ty Burkel and Anna Hunter. The camp offered a day of learning and fun with numerous hands-on sessions with the theme “Prepare to Get Your Hands Dirty: Uncover the secrets of South Dakota Soil and the Power of Cooperation.” 

…Read details of the camp and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

