Published September 12, 2025, in Obituaries

Patrick “Pat” Hughes, 63, of Woonsocket, passed away on Aug. 17, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center, after fighting a short, serious illness.

Per Pat’s request, no services will be held.

Patrick Constantine Hughes was born on Dec. 19, 1961, to Gerald and Carol Lucille (Howard) Hughes in Los Angeles, Calif. He required many hospital-stays and surgeries as a young child.

After the death of their mother, Carol, as the result of a car accident in California on June 5, 1972, the Hughes children, Patrick, Ellen, Roger and Kelly, moved to South Dakota to live with their grandparents, Francis and Edith Howard. Pat attended and graduated from Woonsocket High School in the class of 1980.

Pat married Vonda Renee Schiekoff on April 15, 1981, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida. To this union, one son, Anthony James “AJ” Hughes, was born on Aug. 12, 1982. Pat and Vonda later divorced. AJ’s last name was changed to Hill. Pat and Cheryl Votaw were married June 23, 2000, in Woonsocket. He was a retired truck driver.

After the death of Pat’s sister, Kelly (Hughes) Morgan, in 1990, her daughter, Brittani Morgan, lived with Pat and Cheryl as she completed high school and college.

Pat is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hughes; son, AJ Hill; nephew, Bryce Morgan; niece, Brittani (Andy) Larson; sister, Ellen Hughes; brother, Roger Hughes; four great-nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Hughes and Carol Hughes, his grandparents, Francis and Edith Howard, and his sister, Kelly Morgan.