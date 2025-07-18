By: admin

Published July 18, 2025, in Obituaries

Paula Larson, 79, of Artesian, died Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at her home. Memorial services are pending.

Paula was born on March 16, 1946, the eldest child to Paul and Daisy Hilgenberg of Artesian. She graduated from Artesian High School. She was a keen musician, playing the piano and trombone, as well as singing in school groups and the ‘Earaches’ with her sister, Darla, and a friend.

She attended Morningside College in Iowa for Christian Education. When the program was eliminated, she switched to English and German with the intention to teach. She studied for a semester in West Germany.

She began her teaching career in Alta, Iowa, where she met a math teacher named Dave. Paula and Dave moved to a house near Fedora on land owned by her father, Paul. Dave and Paula were married in October of 1973, and their family grew with the addition of three children. The family moved in 1980 to the house in Artesian, where they lived ever since.

Together, Paula and her husband worked and volunteered at the Good Samaritan Care Home in Howard.

Dave and Paula purchased the store in Fedora from the Peterson family on March 1, 1974, and served the community over the next 51 years. They added commercial livestock feed to the business in 1982 and a contract Post Office in the 2000s.

Paula taught English and German at Artesian High School before receiving the additional qualification to become the school librarian. She also worked with the gifted program.

After leaving the Artesian school district, she taught in the English department of Mitchell High School. Her final teaching post was for 12 years at Lower Brule High School. After retiring, she continued to substitute teach at schools in the area.

Paula was an elder at Endeavor Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many decades. She held offices in Presbyterian Women at the local church and in the state. She served in the Presbytery of South Dakota, including as a summer camp counselor at Camp Koda and then Camp Rimrock. The choir was a part of her family’s life in the church.

Paula is survived by children, Edward (Alyssa) Larson, Ellen (Mark) Davidson, Douglas (Shannon) Larson; four grandchildren; her siblings, Darla (Jack) Schooler, Dan (Karen) Hilgenberg, Jim (Karen) Hilgenberg, and Lisa Holleran; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paula died with her husband of 51 years, Dave.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Daisy; and her brother, Steven.