Published October 31, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

Over the weekend, Woonsocket senior Oscar Anderson held a two-person scramble, nine-hole golf tournament at the Pony Hills Golf Club for his senior project. Although the weather was a little cooler than he would have liked, he felt like the project was a success. “There was a $40 buy-in with the winners receiving a quarter of the pot. I ended up with 20 teams participating, and I was able to raise $800 for the SCW golf program.”

Anderson stated that his love for the game of golf is what motivated him to do his senior project centered around the entertaining activity. “I’ve always loved golf, so being able to bring the community together to enjoy it as much as I do made it an easy choice for my project. It looked and sounded like everyone had a great time, and that is what I was hoping for.”

