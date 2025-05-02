By: admin

Published May 2, 2025, in School

The Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club sponsored an assembly Friday morning, April 25, entitled Quite a Catch. The speaker, Ron Anglin, presented a variety of juggling tricks and various little lessons such as patience, perseverance and practice. Anglin is a former high school teacher/coach with a Master of Arts Degree in Education. He has 20 years of experience as a medical clown for the Big Apple Circus, Humorology Atlanta, and currently with Laughter League, as well as 15 years as a school grief group facilitator for the nonprofit grief therapy organization Kate’s Club.

The kids enjoyed themselves, and it was a great way to wind down after testing weeks.

