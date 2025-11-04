Railroad crossing in woonsocket damaged Friday afternoon

By:
Published November 4, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

It has yet to be determined if it was possibly ghosts or goblins causing havoc in the start of Halloween’s witching hours, but on Friday, Oct. 31, Corey Feistner of Woonsocket was traveling east on SD Highway 34 through Woonsocket in a semi-truck hauling a large piece of machinery, and he took out the south steel arm with the red, blinking crossing light to stop traffic from crossing the highway when a train is coming. 

Once Feistner realized what had happened, he stopped a few blocks from the railroad-highway intersection, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene. The railroad sent maintenance workers out almost immediately to get the safety measures replaced and functioning again, as they are prudent to traffic safety on the highway. Citations for Feistner have been issued, and no further information was available from the Highway Patrol at press time.

