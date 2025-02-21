By: admin

Published February 21, 2025, in Obituaries

Rickey Peterson, 72, of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Graveside services with military honors will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 1, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Gann Valley. Arrangements are with Basham Funeral Service.

Rickey Allen Peterson was born June 20, 1952, in Torrington, Wyo., to Alfred and Dorothy (Heller) Peterson.

He spent much of his life in Sanborn County attending school in Lane. In 1972, he enlisted in the Army, serving honorably until his discharge in 1974. He later continued his commitment to service in the National Guard for several years. In his younger days, Rickey found joy in hunting and fishing.

On May 21, 1974, Rickey married the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Uphoff) Peterson. Together, they built a home in Woonsocket, where they raised their family. Rickey embraced Patricia’s daughter, Sherry, as his own, formally adopting her, and the couple went on to have three children together: Allen, Samantha, and Aric. Rickey lived a life defined by love, service, and family.

He is survived by his children, Sherry (Brandon) Peterson-Luthi, Allen Peterson, Aric Peterson, and Samantha (Corey) Minor, and three grandchildren.

Rickey was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia.