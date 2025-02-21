RICKEY PETERSON

Woonsocket

By:
Published February 21, 2025, in Obituaries

Rickey Peterson, 72, of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. 

Graveside services with military honors will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 1, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Gann Valley. Arrangements are with Basham Funeral Service.

Rickey Allen Peterson was born June 20, 1952, in Torrington, Wyo., to Alfred and Dorothy (Heller) Peterson. 

He spent much of his life in Sanborn County attending school in Lane. In 1972, he enlisted in the Army, serving honorably until his discharge in 1974. He later continued his commitment to service in the National Guard for several years. In his younger days, Rickey found joy in hunting and fishing.

On May 21, 1974, Rickey married the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Uphoff) Peterson. Together, they built a home in Woonsocket, where they raised their family. Rickey embraced Patricia’s daughter, Sherry, as his own, formally adopting her, and the couple went on to have three children together: Allen, Samantha, and Aric. Rickey lived a life defined by love, service, and family.

He is survived by his children, Sherry (Brandon) Peterson-Luthi, Allen Peterson, Aric Peterson, and Samantha (Corey) Minor, and three grandchildren.

Rickey was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025
    February 2, 2025 February 3, 2025 February 4, 2025 February 5, 2025 February 6, 2025 February 7, 2025 February 8, 2025
    February 9, 2025 February 10, 2025 February 11, 2025 February 12, 2025 February 13, 2025 February 14, 2025 February 15, 2025
    February 16, 2025 February 17, 2025 February 18, 2025 February 19, 2025 February 20, 2025 February 21, 2025 February 22, 2025
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 