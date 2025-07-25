ROBERT ACKMAN

Mitchell

By:
Published July 25, 2025, in Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Ackman, 73, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 11, 2025, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. 

Visitation was Monday, July 21, at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with a prayer service. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian at a later date.

Robert Dale Ackman was born Aug. 23, 1951, to Ronald and Shirley (Struckman) Ackman. His nickname from an early age was “Boomer.”

He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1970, receiving numerous athletic awards while in high school. As an adult, he earned awards in amateur 16” softball State and National, and amateur baseball. 

Bob married Mary McKillop on Nov. 25, 1983. He worked as a maintenance mechanic and as an addiction counselor.

Bob loved the outdoors, going on hunting and fishing trips. He had many passions, but none more than his children and grands. The Fourth of July was always one of Bob’s favorite times. He immensely enjoyed the time he spent coaching football and baseball. Sports, woodworking, chocolate doughnuts, mentoring youth, and potlucks were also favorites.

Even as his health diminished, his knowledge of  “Old School” mechanics, sport fundamentals, fishing, and life were often sought. The friends he created working with addicts admired his “gruff” compassion.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Jeremy (Nikole), Jerid (Kristy), Randa (Aaron) Bickett, and Paul; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Roxie and Debbie.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ashley Ackman; parents, Ron and Shirley; brothers, Scott and Robin; and sister-in-law, Joyce.

