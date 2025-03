By: admin

Published March 28, 2025

Kaylie Robinson and Alexa Goertz were chosen to participate in the Annual Three-Class Shootout in Salem at the McCook Central Auditorium on Saturday, March 29.

This is a very prestigious all star game, as they only select 12 seniors from each Class to participate.

The Class B girls’ teams will have their game at 2:30 p.m.