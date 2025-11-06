Roger Davis

Mitchell

By:
Published November 6, 2025, in Obituaries

Roger Wayne Davis, 87, passed away on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at Firesteel Health and Rehab. 

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Storla Lutheran Church. Visitation began one-hour prior. Family burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Roger was born on Oct. 13, 1938, in Mitchell to Jose and Audrey (Callison) Davis. Roger attended country school near Storla and high school in Mt. Vernon, where he excelled in track. He served with the National Guard from 1959 until 1964 and married JoAnn Peterson in Mitchell on Dec. 14, 1963.

Roger spent much of his life farming, working with crops and cattle, and serving the Belford Township and Storla Lutheran Church. He enjoyed visiting and playing Pinochle with family and friends. Roger also loved sporting events, particularly watching the local teams and attending all the kids’ games.

Roger is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Chad (Annette) Davis, Heath (Jeanine) Davis, Calla (Jamie) Fischer and Sean (Marcie) Davis; five grandchildren; one sister, Marialyce (Jerry) Lenocker; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lynn Davis. 

