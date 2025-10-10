By: admin

Published October 10, 2025, in Obituaries

Roger Nickolay, 83, of Fedora, passed away on Sept. 30, 2025, at the Good Samaritan Home in Howard.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the Carthage Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 12, at noon. Food will be served by the Iroquois Mennonite Community.

Roger was born in 1941 in Fordville, N.D., to Frank and Ella (Peterson) Nickolay. He grew up on the family homestead in a house that his father built between the towns of Park River and Lankin, N.D. He was the middle child and only boy of three children. The family moved to Grand Forks during his final year of high school. Roger worked for a couple years after graduating from high school before deciding to join the Army. He was trained as a mechanic and served almost two years in Korea.

In 1966, after leaving the Army, Roger started working for the US Post Office, loading and unloading mail trucks. He moved on to delivering mail and met his future wife at the Air Force Base outside of Grand Forks. In 1977, Roger moved his family to Fedora, where he worked as the Postmaster until his retirement in 1992. Roger loved his job and working with the community of Fedora.

Roger married Agnes Hubert in 1967 in Grand Forks, N.D. They had two children. Agnes passed away in 1980. Later in life, Roger found a new love with Sue Biggers, and they were together until her death in 2010.

Roger is survived by his children, Kim (Rod) Kuper of White and Andrew Nickolay of Carthage; sisters, Yvonne Nickolay of Howard and Shirley (Nickolay) Miles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Agnes; and his special friend, Sue Biggers.