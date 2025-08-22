By: admin

Published August 22, 2025, in Obituaries

Ronald Brakke, 84, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on July 30, 2025, from complications related to viral encephalopathy.

Ron’s memorial service will be on Friday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 6411 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, Texas, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial gifts to the Brakke Endowed Scholarship Fund at Augustana University, 2001 S. Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197 or Lutheran World Relief, 700 Light St. Baltimore, Maryland 21230.

Ron was born to Sanford and Clara Eggert Brakke in 1940. He was raised near Forestburg on his family’s farm. He fulfilled his military service in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1971.

While attending Augustana University in Sioux Falls, he held a part-time job with J.D. Lawton, a manufacturer of rodenticides. When Ron started selling products out of the trunk of his car, the marketing and sales side of the animal health industry captured his interest. This kicked off a career that would span six decades. He left his position as CEO of Zoecon in 1986 to found Brakke Consulting, a management consulting firm, that became a leading authority in the animal health industry.

Ron met his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Skalland, at Augustana, and they were married in 1966. In 1968, they moved to Dallas, Texas, where they raised their daughters. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

In 1983, Ron completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. His insight and knowledge of the industry culminated in the publication of his 2009 book, The U.S. Animal Health Industry: It’s Pioneers and Their Legacy of Innovation, which documented the stories of the individuals and companies that built the foundation of modern animal health.

In 2014, Ron received the Iron Paw Award from the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, recognizing his contributions to the industry. In 2019, he was honored with the Alumni Achievement Award from Augustana, and he also served on their Board of Regents. He was a dedicated member of King of Glory Lutheran Church where he led many fundraising efforts.

South Dakota and his family farm remained central to his life, where he would later welcome friends, family and business associates for cherished pheasant hunts. Ron and Becky enjoyed entertaining friends in Ron’s favorite room, the Rathskeller. Norwegian Independence Day (Syttende Mai) was festively celebrated. The neighborhood came to know Ron as the one who picked up trash on his daily walks. Even in his final days, he extended kindness and gratitude to those around him.

Ron is survived by his wife, Becky; his brother, Allen (Jo) Brakke; daughters, Rebecca Suzanne (Mick) Moore and Dr. Rachel (Matt) Holman; and two grandchildren.