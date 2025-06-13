Ruth Holter

Houston, Texas

By:
Published June 13, 2025, in Obituaries

Ruth Holter, 93, of Houston, Texas, died May 2, 2025.

An interment service will be held Sunday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Cemetery, rural Letcher. A worship service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Storla Lutheran Church. A light lunch will be served following the worship service at about 12:30 p.m. at the Storla Fellowship Center.

Ruth Anne was born on Dec. 19, 1931, in Stickney to Glenn and Gladys Youngstrom. She attended Mount Vernon High School, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart Raymond A. Holter.

Ruth was the consummate partner and family CEO. She tended to her own children and was instrumental in caring for numerous youths. Ray and Ruth’s first years in ministry were spent serving in Brazil in the Passo Fundo, Cruz Alta and Rio Negro/Mafra parishes. She was the organizing force behind many youth retreats, preparing meals, presenting Bible study and counseling around the wood cook stove.

Upon returning to the U.S., they served two congregations in Northern Minnesota: Beltrami, Minn., and Floodwood, Minn. They became the owners of Swan Lake Campground in Pengilly, Minn. After retirement, they settled on the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids, Minn. From the Atlantic Ocean, to Swan Lake, to their home on the Mississippi River, Ruth was most at home on the water. They moved to Houston, Texas, to be close to their daughter and son-in-law. Ruth had a sense of humor and quick wit.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 75 years, Raymond; her children, Susan (Joe) Hubbard of Bremerton, Wash., Julie (Reggie) Corley of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey (Joan) Holter of Proctor, Minn., and Glenda Holter of Grand Rapids, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Patricia Holter in 1959.

