By: admin

Published January 31, 2025, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 7:02 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Mark Goral, Peggy Hinker, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent: Curtis Adams.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Representative of the SCEA: Susan Farrell-Poncelet and Power Lifting representative: Caleb Kneen.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Add motion 65-2024/2025. Motion to approve the resolution to oppose school voucher proposal. Change executive session to 66-2024/2025.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on December 9, 2024, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, December 1, 2024: $1,145,053.58. Receipts: taxes $51,750.18, penalties/interest $481.60, interest $668.13, other-pupil $31.50, other $131.25, state fines $793.21, state aid December $92,498.00, ESSER III learning loss $1,054.00, Title I $5,988.00, reimburse 1/3 football expenses $6,268.10. Expenditures: $221,617.27, manual journal entry $2,100.68. Balance, December 31, 2024: $1,080,999.60. CorTrust Savings balance, December 1, 2024: $51,183.91. Receipts: interest $64.51. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2024: $51,248.42. CDs $50,000.00. Cash box $505.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, December 1, 2024: $522,730.33. Receipts: taxes $9,265.21, penalties/interest $86.80, interest $335.12, premier equipment $2,000.00. Expenditures: $1,011.83. Balance, December 31, 2024: $533,405.63. CDs $350,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, December 1, 2024: $182,887.06. Receipts: taxes $5,552.47, penalties/interest $52.03, interest $103.65. Expenditures: $23,321.36, manual journal entry/voided check $289.77. Balance, December 31, 2024: $164,984.08. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, December 1, 2024: ($11,019.95). Receipts: student meals $7,407.95, adult meals $215.35, ala carte $3,984.70, federal reimbursement $4,469.28. Expenditures: $18,758.89. Balance, December 31, 2024: ($13,701.56).

Enterprise Fund balance, December 1, 2024: ($1,171.15). Receipts: tuition $1,950.00. Expenditures: $4,607.60. Balance, December 31, 2024: ($3,828.75).

Custodial Funds balance, December 1, 2024: $89,458.21. Receipts: $2,157.74. Expenditures: $19,060.32. Balance, December 31, 2024: $72,555.63.

Scholarship Fund balance, December 1, 2024: $5,767.65. Receipts: interest $1.28. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2024: $5,768.93. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,768.93; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $179,052.75;

Special Education: $22,847.39;

Food Service: $11,382.42;

Enterprise Fund: $4,607.60.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding Supply, cylinder rent $40.05; American Solutions for Business, AED batteries and pads $1,135.07; Athletic Performance Solutions, recoat gym floor – August $2,700.00; Automatic Building Controls Inc., annual fire alarm system check $551.00, batteries $64.00; Best Western Ramkota Hotel, CTE conference room $396.00; Capital One, PBIS store supply $27.48, Superintendent gratitude card $504.94; CarQuest, bus supply $1,004.77; Central Electric, November electricity $957.04, December electricity $4,021.75; Chesterman, pop $45.33; Clayton’s Repair, bus service $211.96; Cole Paper, janitor supply $895.60; Compass (TIE), membership dues 2024-25 $800.00; CorTrust visa, air card $55.00, air card sports $35.00, middle school supply $30.00, high school supply $40.00, PBIS gift cards $25.00; County Fair, inservice food $64.16; Eternal Security Products, remove/install new camera $227.06; Fenworks, esports 2024-25 participant fees $1,000.00; Graves It Solutions, online back up one year $300.00;

[IMPREST: Jay Bigge, two junior high boys basketball referee/two junior high girls basketball referee $140.00; Cortrust, state oral interp rooms and gas $396.85, inservice food $72.00; Brent Olson, inservice speaker $250.00; Sanborn Central School, state oral interp meal money $90.00];

Jaymar Business Forms, tax forms $69.10; Josten’s, Inc., middle school diploma covers $68.10; K&D Busing, doubleheader basketball charter bus $990.00; Menards, ag shop student projects $721.83, bus supply $37.92, janitor supply $20.38; Midwest Fire & Safety, kitchen hood suppression inspection $277.00, supply $82.50; Performance Foodservice, janitor supply $95.61; Petty Cash, elementary postage $7.30; Pomps Tire Service, bus tires $508.20; Premier Equipment, bus service $296.89; Public Health Laboratory, two water tests $30.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, back to school meal $420.08, November/December lunch supervisor food $249.55; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $85.89; Santel Communications, phone/fax $233.51, esports tech $50.00; Sportboardz, football record updates $35.25; USI Education & Government Sales, laminating film rolls $529.35.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Curtis Adams, labor shed footings $540.00, supplies for forms $150.00; Menards, polebarn material returns ($100.00).

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Compass, membership dues $200.00; Kelly McClane, services mileage $58.96.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Cole Paper, supply $53.29; Laura Conrad, food $24.00; Darrington Water Conditioning, December SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $564.63;

[IMPREST: Woony Foods, food $23.10];

Laura Licht, food $16.00; Tina Luthi, milk $20.30, supply $10.62; Performance Foodservice, food $3,668.11, ala carte $139.79, supply $173.88, COVID Fruits and Vegetable $125.55.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Superintendent Flatten reported on the following:

• Report Cards were handed out on Wednesday, January 8th.

• January 14th, the sophomores and juniors will travel to C & W Welding and tour Dimock Dairy in the morning.

• Lonny and Kelsey waxed the hallways and commons over break.

• Winter sports are in full swing. E-Sports will be having a live event on January 14th in Woonsocket.

• The WWSSC football program will unveil its new mascot. All three schools voted to be the Bucks.

• Mr. Flatten is working on next year’s calendar and will go through the school’s calendar committee.

• The Food Service program is preparing for a review.

Middle School/Elementary Principal Vermeulen reported on:

• Mrs. Gassman will be taking the eighth grade students to Wagner on January 16th to attend the career fair.

• Mrs. Vermeulen will be attending the Legislative Delegate Assembly in Pierre on February 4th.

• Mrs. Olson-VanWinkle is on maternity leave. Due to the fact that Mrs. Vermeulen could not find a long-term sub, the school is filling her position internally.

• Logan Hetland is on maternity leave. Jenni Greenway is her sub.

• No school on January 20th – Martin Luther King Day.

• Due to no school on December 20th, the elementary parties were held on January 6th.

• A second round of PBIS expectation training was held for all elementary students on January 7th.

• Teachers in grades three through eight and 11 are administering Interim Tests in order to prepare for the upcoming SD ELA/Math/Science tests. The window for these tests is March 24th-May 2nd.

Discussion Items:

The board discussed the upcoming legislative session proposed education bills, including voucher funding. Beef to School Committee meeting held on January 8th findings were discussed. The decision to move ahead with the program was decided. The ordering of weight equipment accessory plate holder was decided after a presentation by Caleb Kneen on behalf of the powerlifting team.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to set the date for the 2025 School Board Election as Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in the Sanborn Central School building, and they discussed officials.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the purchase of an updated rideable floor scrubber for the cost of $4,500.00 after trade-in.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the transfer of funds from General Fund to the Food Service Fund in the amount of $50,000.00.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the transfer of funds from General Fund to the Enterprise Fund in the amount of $30,000.00.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Resolution to Oppose School Voucher proposal.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve an executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items and evaluate the superintendent with possible motions to follow at 7:43 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:34 p.m.

The next regular Board meeting will be Monday, February 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:35 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

Published once on January 30, 2025