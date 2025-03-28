By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 7:04 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Mark Goral, Peggy Hinker, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen. and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Band Director, Jennifer Karlen updated the board on Middle School/High School band and program needs moving forward.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Remove motion 84-2024/2025. Approve the hiring of Michael Schmitz as a throwing coach for SCW track team – Woonsocket School District holds the contract. Approval of Executive Session SDCL 1-25-2(1) changes to 84-2024/2025; Adjournment changes to 85-2024/2025.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on February 10, 2025 as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, February 1, 2025: $965,783.97. Receipts: taxes $91,573.04, penalties/interest $539.42, interest $549.61, admission $1,991.00, other – pupil $3.75, other $530.00, state fines $864.57, state aid February $91,295.00, SPL state apportionment $20,201.30, bank franchise $1,883.75. Expenditures: $204,095.62, manual journal entry $1,419.66. Balance, February 28, 2025: $969,700.13. CorTrust Savings balance, February 1, 2025: $0.00. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, February 28, 2025: $0.00. CDs $50,000.00. cash box $505.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, February 1, 2025: $534,561.22. Receipts: taxes $16,607.14, penalties/interest $52.94, interest $279.46, donation $801.50. Expenditures: $53,116.83. Balance, February 28, 2025: $499,185.43. CDs $352,139.23.

Special Education Fund balance, February 1, 2025: $143,667.83. Receipts: taxes $10,014.90, penalties/interest $47.86, interest $74.52. Expenditures: $23,518.16, manual journal entry/voided check $298.22. Balance, February 28, 2025: $129,988.73. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, February 1, 2025: $32,875.14. Receipts: interest $18.63, student meals $8,756.58, adult meals $445.40, ala carte $3,803.27. Expenditures: $19,601.78. Balance, February 28, 2025: $26,297.24.

Enterprise Fund balance, February 1, 2025: $24,374.48. Receipts: interest $9.32, tuition $2,275.00. Expenditures: $4,607.60. Balance, February 28, 2025: $22,051.20.

Custodial Funds balance, February 1, 2025: $68,904.46. Receipts: $17,908.71. Expenditures: $13,202.49. Balance, February 28, 2025: $73,610.68.

Scholarship Fund balance, February 1, 2025: $5,770.07. Receipts: interest $1.04. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, February 28, 2025: $5,771.11. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,771.11; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March 2025 were as follows: General Fund: $197,684.96; Special Education: $20,548.41; Food Service: $11,431.47; Enterprise Fund: $4,607.60.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding Supply, cylinder rent $41.12, ag shop supply $33.38; Active Heating, Inc., boiler labor $709.00; Gayle Bechen, pop for machine $25.45; Brooks Oil Company, unleaded fuel $2,061.99, #1 diesel $2,089.64; CarQuest, bus supply $153.00; Central Electric, February electric $4,259.00; Chesterman, pop $114.10; Clayton’s Repair, labor $60.00; Cole Paper, janitor supply $1,062.83; CorTrust visa, air card $55.00, air card sports $35.00, honor band rooms $435.98, state esports room $181.00, janitor supply $74.97, Elementary supply $24.87, middle school supply $3.10, business office supply $29.98, high school supply $63.05, chorus supply $9.50; County Fair, professional development food $95.23; Direct Digital Control Inc., HVAC repair $135.00; EMC, commercial property insurance $154.00; Corey Flatten, state esports room $181.00; Horizon Health Care Inc., bus driver physical-McWhorter $238.00;

[IMPREST: Corey Baruth, junior high boys basketball referee (3) $105.00, junior high girls basketball referee (2) $70.00, C girls basketball referee $45.00, C boys basketball referee $45.00; Greg Blue, doubleheader basketball referee/ride $149.90; Matt Clark, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $176.85; CreativeWeb, state esports jersey tees $75.00; Jordan Gau, junior varsity/varsity boys basketball referee/mileage $144.17; Carrie Howard, clock boys basketball C/junior varsity (3) $60.00, boys basketball varsity (2) $70.00, girls basketball junior varsity $20.00, girls basketball varsity $35.00; Erica Howard, shot clock boys basketball C/junior varsity (2) $60.00, boys basketball varsity (2) $70.00, girls basketball junior varsity $20.00, girls basketball varsity $35.00; Make It Mine Designs, van overlaminate $642.50; Brad McGirr, doubleheader basketball referee/ride $149.90; Sanborn Central General Fund, honor band meals $58.00, state esports meals $156.00; Joe Schroeder, boys basketball junior varsity/varsity referee/ride $119.18; South Dakota Counseling Association, guidance conference registration $225.00; SDSU Bands, honor band registration T. Salathe $40.00; Scott Sonne, boys basketball junior varsity/varsity referee/ride $119.18; Transform Your Classroom, presenter $1,425.00; Bobbi White, head book boys basketball (2) $70.00, girls basketball $35.00];

J.W. Pepper & Sons, band music $57.50; Josten’s, Inc., extra high school diploma covers $131.45; K&D Busing, half of basketball busing $770.22, basketball charter buses $2,015.00; Lonny Kaiser, janitor supply $99.97; Jennifer Karlen, honor band mileage $85.09; Laura Licht, honor band corsage $25.00; Mack Metal Sales Inc., metal for weight room rack $128.12; Menards, high school science supply $55.97, bus supply $39.94, janitor supply $111.90; Mid-Dakota Technologies, February tech support $175.00; National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Honor Society membership 2025-26 $385.00; Petty Cash, title transfer 2022 van $26.70; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Quill Corp., middle school ink $490.16, business office supply $7.32; Sanborn Central School Food Service, February lunchroom supervisor meals $100.00, ala carte $19.55; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $102.10; Santel Communications, phone/fax $276.65, esports tech $50.00; Sun Gold Sports, middle school plaque $30.00; Mark VanOverschelde, reimburse postage $157.55; Connie Vermeulen, inservice supply $41.96.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Capital One, supply $55.54; CorTrust visa, chair $249.00; Kelly McClane, services mileage $58.96; Sioux Falls School District, January tuition $179.22.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Child/Adult Nutrition Services, commodity process fees $113.54; CorTrust visa, supply $378.79; Darrington Water Conditioning, February SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $707.41; EduTrak LLC, lunch billing software renewal $1,826.91; The Garage, eggs $22.50; McLeods, ink $32.99; Performance Foodservice, food $5,119.31, ala carte $627.07, paper $153.35, equipment $14.82, COVID Fruit and Vegetable $74.18; Quill, ink $129.82; Woony Foods, food $7.96.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Superintendent Flatten reported on the following:

• Blackhawk Girls are heading to State B’s in Huron.

• CDE season has begun for the school’s FFA team.

• High School students traveled to Huron to tour CTE classes that will be available during the 2025-26 school year.

• Ms. Farrell-Poncelet and Mr. Welch are going to meat processing training in Huron on March 13 in preparation for the meat processing trailer.

Middle School/Elementary Principal Vermeulen reported on:

• Screening of current preschool students will occur on March 12 using DIAL-4. The information will be useful in making the decision if the students are ready for kindergarten.

• The Family Engagement Center conducted a professional development session on Friday, March 7. The topic of how to involve parents was discussed.

• With high school students gone to CDEs, high school teachers have volunteered to conduct stations with the elementary students for a couple of hours in order to give elementary teachers extra prep time.

• There’s no school on March 14, 20. and 21. Parent-Teacher Conferences are set for March 19.

• There is a new sixth grade student.

• ELL ACCESS testing is complete at the colony.

• SD ELA/Math testing window opens March 28.

• Mrs. Olson-VanWinkle has returned from maternity leave.

• The third quarter PBIS party was held on March 7. Grades PreK-12 enjoyed a picnic lunch and a movie in the gym.

Discussion Items:

• The board discussed spring maintenance on the football field with Glanzer Backyard Design.

• Mr. Flatten went over the CTE tour at Huron and student options.

• CDs that mature at Plains Commerce Bank on March 15, the board instructed to roll over the five month capital outlay CD 0711 to 11 months and roll over the special education CD for another five months.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the hiring of Amber Cope as second grade teacher for the 2025-2026 school year.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the hiring of Robin Winter as middle school math/middle school-high school physical education teacher for the 2025-2026 school year.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the hiring of Hannah Welch as third to fifth grade colony teacher for the 2025-2026 school year.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items and evaluate the business manager with possible motions to follow at 8:00 p.m. Regular session resumed at 9:05 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be Monday, April 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library. Board will meet first followed by certified staff negotiations.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 9:06 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

