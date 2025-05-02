By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 5:08 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Mark Goral, Peggy Hinker, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Next board meeting will be May 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting, March 10, 2025, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, March 1, 2025: $969,700.13. Receipts: taxes $30,424.51, penalties/interest $241.38, interest $566.20, admission $1,483.00, other – pupil $27.88, other $275.20, state fines $1,257.27, state aid March $91,295.00. Expenditures: $217,979.93, manual journal entry $1,251.38. Balance, March 31, 2025: $876,039.26. CorTrust Savings balance, March 1, 2025: $0.00. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2025: $0.00. CDs $50,000.00. cash box $345.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, March 1, 2025: $499,185.43. Receipts: taxes $5,103.01, penalties/interest $16.88, interest $325.47. Expenditures: $1,011.83. Balance, March 31, 2025: $503,618.96. CDs $355,339.53.

Special Education Fund balance, March 1, 2025: $129,988.73. Receipts: taxes $3,079.53, penalties/interest $16.55, interest $72.46. Expenditures: $20,846.11, manual journal entry/voided check $245.02. Balance, March 31, 2025: $112,066.14. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, March 1, 2025: $26,297.24. Receipts: interest $13.76, student meals $3,650.12, adult meals $464.00, ala carte $2,849.68, federal reimbursement $8,716.59. Expenditures: $20,674.12. Balance, March 31, 2025: $21,317.27.

Enterprise Fund balance, March 1, 2025: $22,051.20. Receipts: interest $11.98, tuition $1,150.00. Expenditures: $4,607.60. Balance, March 31, 2025: $18,605.58.

Custodial Funds balance, March 1, 2025: $73,610.68. Receipts: $5,147.77. Expenditures: $14,453.01. Balance, March 31, 2025: $64,305.44.

Scholarship Fund balance, March 1, 2025: $5,771.11. Receipts: interest $1.40, Nelson Scholarship contribution $750.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2025: $6,522.51. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,772.51; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $190,204.81;

Special Education: $22,030.75;

Food Service: $11,604.72;

Enterprise Fund: $4,607.60.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding Supply, cylinder rent $37.91, ag shop supply $76.67; Brooks Oil Company, unleaded fuel $2,611.70, #2 diesel $2,831.00; CarQuest, bus supply $58.69; Central Electric, March electric $4,169.15; Chesterman, pop $98.21; Clayton’s Repair, labor $120.00; Cole Paper, janitor supply $2,344.41, copier paper $1,528.00; Colman-Egan School, boys basketball region 3B loss $56.35; CorTrust visa, air card $55.00, air card sports $35.00, janitor supply $1,567.98, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) tickets $19.99, elementary/middle school principal supply $30.00, high school principal supply $40.00, new cash box $20.99, lights for plant science $259.96; County Fair, PBIS store supply $32.95; DeSmet School, high school track entry $200.00; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, life management supplies $60.25; Forman Sales & Service, bus parts $411.54; Glanzer Backyard Design, aeration/seed football field $2,350.00; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus parts $273.35;

[IMPREST: Rachael Anderson, vocal judge/mileage $60.72; Colman-Egan School, girls basketball region 3B loss $74.21; EMC insurance., transit van insurance $553.00];

Instrumentalist Awards LLC, band award $90.00; K&D Busing, half of girls basketball/band bus lease $532.34; Lonny Kaiser, ryobi vacuum $211.34; Menards, ag shop/plants $156.97, bus supply $175.85, janitor supply $108.75; Mid-Dakota Technologies, March tech support $175.00; Plank Road Publishing, elementary chorus subscription $152.95; Popplers music, repair bari sax $51.00; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Sanborn Central School Food Service, March lunchroom supervisor meals $105.00, ala carte $18.85; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $103.24, board vacancy notice $18.77; Santel Communications, phone/fax $225.28, esports tech $50.00; South Dakota Association of School Business Officials, conference registration – Bechen $100.00; South Dakota High School Activities Association, girls basketball extra medals $19.00; Connie Vermeulen, reimburse Sam’s Club membership $53.10.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Power GPU, three esports PC $7,699.97.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – CorTrust, supply $9.99; Brooke Easton, reimburse SPED conference registration $75.00, reimburse SPED conference room $237.86; James Valley Education Coop, psych service $2,638.00, physical therapy service $3,990.00, occupational therapy service $6,280.00, administrative services $7,332.00; Kelly McClane, speech conference meals $37.66, services mileage $147.40; Quill Corp., SPED ink $91.77; Paula Sanderson, SPED conference meals $40.00, reimburse conference gas $86.31, sped/speech conference room $236.62; Sioux Falls School District, February/March tuition $3,360.38; Owen Welch, reimburse fingerprints $43.25.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Cole Paper, supply $330.25; Darrington Water Conditioning, March SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $745.98; Educational Biometric Technology, fingerprint software two years $787.50; The Garage, eggs $18.00; Menards, supply $4.79; Performance Foodservice, food $5,679.42, ala carte $365.73, paper $361.52, bread knife $30.18, COVID Fruit and Vegetable $473.02; Woony Foods, food $14.78.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Superintendent Flatten reported on the following:

• State Student Council was cancelled again this year. The Board will look at attending next year.

• Seven FFA teams and three individuals qualified for State FFA. This is an excellent showing by the SCW FFA and advisors Schmeidt and Welch.

• Beef to school committee met, and the Board is getting bids and starting to share information with the public about how to donate and participate. Troy and Amy Olson have graciously donated a whole beef needed for the first year of the program.

• Rob Baruth formally resigned from Head Girl’s Basketball Coach. The search for a new head coach has already begun.

• Tessier’s came and reviewed the HVAC system. The Board will collaborate with Tessier’s and Direct Digital Control to keep the system updated.

• Ag students, Mr. Welch, and Curtis Adams are constructing the enclosed addition for the garage.

• ACT Prep with freshmen and ACT testing is happening this month with Mrs. Gassman.

• Spring maintenance is beginning on the football field. Glanzer Backyard Design is spearheading the project.

• Class schedules have been released to students, and they have signed up for courses for the 2025-26 school year.

• The SCW FFA Advisory Committee met on April 13th in Woonsocket.

Middle School/Elementary Principal Vermeulen reported on:

• Seniors will receive their CPR training on April 23rd; this is required by the DOE.

• Grades third through eighth and juniors have started standardized testing in ELA and math. Grades five, eight, and juniors also have a science test. Students at the colony take paper tests.

• An author will be presenting to PreK-5 on May 6th. The school is sharing the cost with Wessington Springs and Woonsocket.

• Horizon Healthcare provided dental screenings to students in grades PreK-12 on April 7th. If parents permitted, students also had the option to receive fluoride treatments.

• A family prom was held on April 13th. PreK through fifth grade students were excited to dance and play games amidst the Under the Sea decorations. The profits will be used for playground equipment. A huge thank you to the elementary teachers for organizing the event.

• Elementary classes have scheduled field trips. The Booster Club kindly pays for the charter buses and donates $5 per student for admission fees.

• There is no school April 18th and 21st, with early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. on April 17th.

• Middle School Lock-In/Coronation is on April 23rd.

• Soccer practice and fifth and sixth grade volleyball are in full swing.

• A rep from the Department of Education will visit Sanborn Central on April 24th to make sure they are administering the tests correctly.

Discussion Items: None.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the resolution to join the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve $6,000.00 long-term substitute pay to be divided among teachers based on classes taught during maternity leave.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve resolution amendment to ASB Protective Trust Joint SD School District Benefits Fund Adoption and Renewal Motion and Participation Agreement.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the maintenance quote of $2,350.00 with Glanzer Backyard Design for the football field.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to rollover General Fund CD #0626 $50,000 and Capital Outlay CD #0627 $50,000.00. Cash out Special Education CD #0652 $50,000.00 in April and #0777 $100,000.00 in May. These CDs are through Plains Commerce.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the resignation of Logan Hetland as a paraprofessional with regrets.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the purchase of a sousaphone and case for the marching band based on the $4,195.00 quote from Taylor Music.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(4) for negotiations at 5:54 p.m. Regular session resumed at 7:32 p.m.

The next regular Board meeting will be Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:33 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

