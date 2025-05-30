By: admin

Published May 30, 2025, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 7:40 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Mark Goral, Peggy Hinker, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Melissa and Parker Ettswold.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Amend 107: Approve the superintendent to purchase flooring with Thornton Flooring and Design Center for specific rooms; 108: Approve executive session; 109: Approve adjournment.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting April 14, 2025, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, April 1, 2025: $876,039.26. Receipts: taxes $80,965.90, penalties/interest $35.41, interest $508.17, other – pupil $19.20, other $2,721.12, yearbooks $88.00, state fines $897.73, state aid April $91,295.00, medicaid administration $1,091.34. Expenditures: $210,896.23, manual journal entry $1,208.05. Balance, April 30, 2025: $841,556.85. CorTrust Savings balance, April 1, 2025: $0.00. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, April 30, 2025: $0.00. CDs $50,000.00. Cash box $345.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, April 1, 2025: $503,618.96. Receipts: taxes $15,508.77, penalties/interest $1.66, interest $308.53. Expenditures: $8,711.80. Balance, April 30, 2025: $510,726.12. CDs $355,339.53.

Special Education Fund balance, April 1, 2025: $112,066.14. Receipts: taxes $9,300.10, penalties/interest $0.99, interest $81.67, medicaid administration $121.26, cashed CD 0652 principal $50,000.00, interest $4,359.91. Expenditures: $46,391.97, manual journal entry/voided check $245.02. Balance, April 30, 2025: $129,293.08. CDs $200,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, April 1, 2025: $21,317.27. Receipts: interest $9.08, student meals $6,354.39, adult meals $546.35, ala carte $4,709.29, federal reimbursement $4,170.61, miscellaneous revenue $3.60, manual journal entry $473.02. Expenditures: $20,449.89. Balance, April 30, 2025: $17,133.72.

Enterprise Fund balance, April 1, 2025: $18,605.58. Receipts: tuition $2,300.00. Expenditures: $4,607.60. Balance, April 30, 2025: $16,297.98.

Custodial Funds balance, April 1, 2025: $64,305.44. Receipts: $3,801.13. Expenditures: $11,399.35. Balance, April 30, 2025: $56,707.22.

Scholarship Fund balance, April 1, 2025: $6,522.51. Receipts: interest $1.47. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, April 30, 2025: $6,523.98. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,773.98; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $234,753.56;

Special Education: $22,651.35;

Food Service: $1,856.67;

Enterprise Fund: $5,991.08.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding Supply, cylinder rent $41.12; ACT Education Corp, high school pre-act test $180.00; Auto Value Parts Store, bus supply $107.98; Big Day Recognition, valedictorian metal $17.00; Brooks Oil, unleaded gas $1,663.48, #2 diesel $1,779.28; Capital One, elementary supply $32.61, middle school supply $68.31, PBIS store supply $23.92; CarQuest, bus supply $517.63, vehicle supply $314.41; Central Electric, April electric $3,464.51; Chesterman, pop $98.21; Clayton’s Repair, labor $474.00, vehicle supply $22.80; Cole Paper, janitor supply $739.30; CorTrust visa, air card $55.00, air card sports $35.00, TIE conference room-Olsen $133.20, elementary supply $29.40, middle school supply $61.24, high school supply $55.57; County Fair, middle school supply $18.97, preschool meet/greet supply $8.32, high school supply $10.56; Crago Enterprises Inc., bus repair $90.00; Creative Printing, Spirit of Six banner $102.00, girls basketball runner up banner $102.00; Dawson Sanitation Services, April-June garbage $1,080.60; Dick’s Body Shop, wrecker for bus $463.00; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, life management supplies $68.68; Corey Flatten, janitor supply $24.42; Logan Gassman, South Dakota School Counselor Association Conference meals/mileage $80.83;

[IMPREST: Bridgewater/Emery School, high school track entry $200.00; Corsica-Stickney High School, junior high track entry $90.00; Howard High School, high school track entry $200.00, junior high track entry $100.00; Jennifer Karlen, band supply $25.20; Mt. Vernon School District, high school track entry $150.00; Parkston High School, high school track entry $100.00; Site One, football fertilizer/weed 1,205.73];

K&D Busing, half of band/track/golf bus lease $1,458.00; Tina Luthi, PBIS store supply $12.74; Menards, bus barn supply $30.14, janitor supply $166.16, football field rope $105.94; Mid-Dakota Technologies, April tech support $175.00; Mitchell Concrete Products, concrete lean-to $2,135.50; National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Honor Society pins $75.49; North Central Seed, football field turf mix $295.00; Paragon Ridge Perkins Consortium, director fee $333.33, fiscal agent fee $222.22; Plainsman, renewal $185.38; Pomp Tire Service, bus tire $377.53; Popplers music, repair trumpet $107.45, band music $56.95; The Principal’s Conference, conference fees – Vermeulen $200.00; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Sanborn Central School Food Service, April lunchroom supervisor meals $125.00, ala carte $24.45; Sanborn Weekly Journal, ads school child id/preschool meet and greet $130.00; Santel Communications, phone/fax $285.95; Sheyenne Transport LLC, bus 15 labor $1,185.61, parts $2,783.86; Southeast Area Cooperative, Kindergarten academy registration – Larson $200.00; Sun Gold Sports, Spirit of Six trophies $153.00; Connie Vermeulen, high school supply $17.26, middle school supply $55.75.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Taylor Music, sousaphone/case $4,195.00, drum set $1,439.95.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund –

[IMPREST: Jennifer Karlen, sped instrument bundle $26.54];

Kelly McClane, services mileage $38.94; Sioux Falls School District, April tuition $1,792.20.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodities $297.95; Cole Paper, supply $81.88; Conrad Repair, eggs $40.50; Laura Conrad, reimburse supply $11.67; Darrington Water Conditioning, April SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $710.44;

[IMPREST: Capital One, food $20.22];

Performance Foodservice, food $4,457.12, ala carte $665.67, paper $34.51.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Southeast Area Cooperative, kindergarten academy registration – Uecker $200.00.

Superintendent Flatten reported on the following:

• Central Electric came in to work on the school’s mini-splits so they were functional for this warm week. They corrected the units that had issues or had parts ordered to correct them.

• Golf teams are doing well and were 281 Champions in both Boys’ and Girls’ Divisions.

• Track teams are also doing well with four school records being broken so far this season.

• Football field is seeded and looking forward to the upcoming rain. Al Westendorf will come over and look at the stadium lights.

• Awards night on May 12th was successful. All five graduates earned many scholarships. Kayla Olson-VanWinkle was awarded Teacher of the Year, and Rita Trebil was named Classified Staff of the Year. The Board’s own Curtis Adams was named Friend of Education for the year.

• Graduation is on May 17th. The band will play, and Susan Farrell-Poncelet and Todd Welch will speak on the seniors’ behalf. Caleb Kneen is the Valedictorian, and Bryce Larson is the Salutatorian.

• High School Semester tests are set for May 19th and 20th, and the 21st is an 11:00 a.m. dismissal.

• Krista Robinson was named the new Girls’ Basketball Coach for SCW.

• Information was released on Sanborn Central becoming a Beef to School program participant. It was well received by the public.

Middle School/Elementary Principal Vermeulen reported on:

• Field Trips: April 30th, PreK through second grade visited the Children’s Museum in Sioux Falls; May 13th, third through fifth visited the Washington Pavilion.

• Grade two held a bake sale and raised money for the Humane Society in Huron.

• Grades first through third will participate in Declaim on May 15.

• The Last Day of school is May 21 with an 11 a.m. dismissal.

• The graduating seniors strolled the halls on Monday afternoon, being escorted by the graduating preschool students (all wearing caps and gowns).

• Due to the rain forecast, the elementary track and field day will be held inside on Thursday. Parents were notified by the Blog and Class DoJo.

• Assessment results will accompany the student end-of-the-year report card.

• A fifth grade transition to middle school will be held on the afternoon of May 20.

• Students will rotate to each classroom to learn expectations and routines.

• The Middle School PBIS party will be on May 20.

• May 14: Justin Enfield will be conducting a Habitat assembly for grades third through sixth.

• Mr. Welch and some FFA students will assist with the stations, including a pollinator site for hands on seeding.

Discussion Items:

• The Board reviewed the Preliminary 2025-2026 District Budget.

• The Cell Phone policy was reviewed.

• The Board discussed flooring options for classrooms.

• There will be no school board election in June.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the district’s 2025-26 annual membership in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the SPED Comprehensive Plan for 2025-26.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the resignation of Tim McCain as Varsity Assistant Golf Coach for the 2025-26 school year.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Extended School Year Services contract to Paula Sanderson at a rate of $30.00 per hour for one student at five hours for a total of $150.00 and Logan Hetland at a rate of $30.00 per hour for one student at five hours for a total of $150.00.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the resignation of Bailey Deinert as Varsity Assistant Volleyball Coach for the 2025-26 school year.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the district’s membership in TIE for the 2025-26 school year.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the superintendent to purchase flooring with Thornton Flooring and Design Center for specific rooms.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items and SDCL 1-25-2(4) for administrative negotiations at 9:00 p.m. Regular session resumed at 9:36 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be Monday, June 9, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 9:37 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

Published once on May 29, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $114.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.