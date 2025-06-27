By: admin

Published June 27, 2025, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central Middle School Lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Mark Goral, Peggy Hinker, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent: Emma Klaas and Connie Vermeulen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Added: 120: Approve executive session to discuss personnel items. Moved: Approve adjournment to 121.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting May 13, 2025, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, May 1, 2025: $841,556.85. Receipts: taxes $510,196.42, penalties/interest $282.49, interest $624.26, other – pupil $175.23, other $209.50, yearbooks $460.22, state fines $1,120.80, state aid May $91,295.00, Title I $37,043.00, REAP $2,095.00, Title IV $9,092.00. Expenditures: $258,052.50, manual journal entry $1,109.81. Balance, May 31, 2025: $1,234,988.46. CorTrust Savings balance, May 1, 2025: $0.00. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, May 31, 2025: $0.00. CDs $50,000.00. Cash box $260.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, May 1, 2025: $510,726.12. Receipts: taxes $93,118.43, penalties/interest $28.33, interest $306.66. Expenditures: $6,646.78. Balance, May 31, 2025: $597,532.76. CDs $355,339.53.

Special Education Fund balance, May 1, 2025: $129,293.08. Receipts: taxes $55,834.97, penalties/interest $21.81, interest $164.28, cashed CD #0777 principal $100,000.00, interest $6,385.77, IDEA 611 $48,081.00, IDEA 619 $1,864.00. Expenditures: $24,264.01, manual journal entry/voided check $245.02. Balance, May 31, 2025: $317,135.88. CDs $100,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, May 1, 2025: $17,133.72. Receipts: student meals $3,199.26, adult meals $825.51, ala carte $3,729.09, federal reimbursement $5,303.34, miscellaneous revenue $250.00. Expenditures: $18,210.63. Balance, May 31, 2025: $12,230.29.

Enterprise Fund balance, May 1, 2025: $16,297.98. Receipts: tuition $225.00. Expenditures: $6,491.08. Balance, May 31, 2025: $10,331.90.

Custodial Funds balance, May 1, 2025: $56,707.22. Receipts: $5,186.36. Expenditures: $4,289.59. Balance, May 31, 2025: $57,603.99.

Scholarship Fund balance, May 1, 2025: $6,523.98. Receipts: interest $1.25. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, May 31, 2025: $6,525.23. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,775.23; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $200,038.92;

Special Education: $23,912.52;

Food Service: $11,424.47;

Enterprise Fund: $4,607.60.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&M Products Co., girls basketball trophy $238.00; A-Ox Welding Supply, cylinder rent $40.05; Arrowwood Resort, Athletic Director conference room –McCain $119.72; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, 2025-26 dues $1,022.59; Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel, guidance counselor conference room $220.00; Capital One, high school awards night supply $42.42; Central Electric, May electricity $3,104.40, mini split repair $4,977.15; Chesterman, pop $111.23; Cole Paper, janitor supply $559.17; Companion Corporation, library book software $1,113.00; CorTrust visa, air card $55.00, air card sports $35.00, elementary supply $97.38, middle school supply $57.75, middle school equipment $718.99, high school supply $106.74, business office supply $16.33, janitor supply $29.89, co-curricular supply $95.96, co-curricular equipment $349.84; County Fair, high school awards night supply $14.95, superintendent gratitude meal for staff end-of-year $116.18; South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources – Water Rights, drinking water fee $10.00; Elevation Inn & Suites, TIE conference room – Olsen $133.20; Feistner Gravel & Excavation, crushed gravel $316.20, football field black dirt $550.80; Fenworks, Inc., co-curricular esports coaching 2025-26 $500.00, co-curricular esports fees 2025-26 $1,250.00; Corey Flatten, bus supply $46.71; Harve’s Sport Shop, boys track equipment $40.49, girls track equipment $158.42; Hauff Mid America Sports, football uniforms $5,700.00; Hohn’s Carpet Cleaning, professional service $3,194.00;

[IMPREST: Bridgewater-Emery School, high school track entry $200.00; Capital One, debit card for gratitude purchases $504.94; Children’s Museum of South Dakota, pre-school to second grade field trip $403.00; Freeman High School, high school track entry $225.00; Lucky Luke, LLC, author visit $500.00; Parkston High School, high school track entry $100.00];

K&D Busing, half of track bus lease $998.76; Mid-Dakota Technologies, May tech support $175.00; NationWide, crime bond $100.00, public official bond $175.00; North Central Seed Co., football field grass seed $295.00; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Riddell/All American Sports Corp., football face masks $336.65, reconditioned pads/helmets $1,057.43; Riverside Technologies, Inc., goggle management console $608.00; Sanborn Central School Food Service, May lunchroom supervisor meals $65.00, ala carte $8.80; Sanborn Weekly Journal, ad para opening $78.00, board proceedings $221.55, library periodical renewal $50.00; Santel Communications, phone/fax $274.76; Scholastic Inc/Weekly Reader, colony additional kindergarten $38.40; SFM, workman compensation $8,792.64; SHI International Corp., software license $2,279.94; Signature Plus, engrave SoDak 16 girls basketball plaque $44.90; Software Unlimited, accounting software and support $4,850.00; Sportboardz, boys basketball sport board updates $6.75; SunGold Sports, high school awards $799.00, middle school awards $385.00, AR trophy/medal $81.00; Mark VanOverschelde, reimburse postage February-May $126.60; Megan Wilson, elementary PE certification fee $35.00, elementary PE praxis test $142.20; Woonsocket School, shared services $137,889.28; Hannah Ziebarth, mileage AI conference $39.24.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Kelly McClane, services mileage $137.94; SFM, workman compensation $366.36; Sioux Falls School District, May tuition $1,299.35.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Capital One, food $36.48; Darrington Water Conditioning, May SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $589.19; Performance Foodservice, food $1,304.90; Woony Foods, food $36.28.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the supplemental budget resolution #1 to 2024-2025 budget. General Fund: guidance salary $5,000.00; football shared services $9,400.00; girls basketball shared services $5,280.00; district wide co-curricular salary $5,200.00; transfer out $49,700.00. Means of Finance General Fund surplus cash: $74,580.00. Capital Outlay Fund: elementary/middle school principal equipment $200.00. Means of Finance Capital Outlay surplus cash: $200.00. Enterprise Fund: preschool salaries $500.00. Means of Finance Enterprise Fund surplus cash: $500.00.

Superintendent Flatten reported on the following:

• Since the school year has finished, Lonny, Jean, Kelsey, and Leah are all helping beautify the school and are working ahead of schedule.

• Report cards have been mailed out to all high school students.

• Summer maintenance on HVAC systems, boilers, and other equipment is taking place.

• School buses are all being washed, and proper maintenance is being performed in preparation for bus inspections in late July.

• The lawn mower is getting a yearly inspection at Doug’s Custom.

• The office staff is generating the correct documentation for the end-of-the-year sign-offs with the state.

• Mr. Flatten will be gone from June 17-19th for some Educational Specialist courses at USF.

• Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports training for staff is taking place June 18th and 19th.

• The Board will continue to look into formalizing professional development ideas for next year.

• The school is getting quotes for new signs for the rooms in the school to go with the school colors.

Discussion Items:

• Attendance for the ASBSD convention – Mr. Flatten and Mrs. Vermeulen will be attending.

• The board gave updates on planning for the playground.

Old Business:

The Board reviewed the Preliminary 2025-2026 District Budget. They discussed pay increases and expenditures.

New Business:

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the 2025-26 parent/student handbook as amended, with any future changes to be discussed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the transfer of funds from General Fund to the Enterprise Fund in the amount of $3,500.00 and to the Food Service Fund in the amount of $17,650.00.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the declaration and removal of surplus electronic devices.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the contract with Graves IT Solutions at a rate of $1,800.00 for the 2025-26 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the hire of Dakota Bodden as a Special Education teacher for the 2025-26 school year.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to go into Executive Session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items at 8:15 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:54 p.m.

The next regular Board meeting will be Monday, July 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central Middle School Lab in Forestburg, South Dakota.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:55 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

Published once on June 26, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $100.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.