Published August 1, 2025, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 7:04 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Mark Goral, Peggy Hinker, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten and Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen. Absent was Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: David Steele, Athletic Director, and Jordan Von Eye.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on June 9, 2025, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, June 1, 2025: $1,234,988.46. Receipts: taxes $77,207.05, penalties/interest $95.45, interest $660.19, other $4,826.81, yearbook $39.02, state fines $1,359.40, state aid June $91,295.00, Woonsocket School $52,551.47, apprentice mentor $250.00. Expenditures: $385,487.47, manual journal entry/voided check $1,016.73, transfer out $21,150.00. Balance, June 30, 2025: $1,055,618.65. CorTrust Savings balance, May 1, 2025: $0.00. Balance, May 30, 2025: $0.00. CDs $50,000.00. Cash Box $260.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, June 1, 2025: $597,532.76. Receipts: taxes $14,345.81, penalties/interest $12.93, interest $380.88, band custodial drums $1,439.95. Expenditures: $1,011.83. Balance, June 30, 2025: $612,700.50. CDs $355,339.53.

Special Education Fund balance, June 1, 2025: $317,135.88. Receipts: taxes $8,597.61, penalties/interest $7.74, interest $215.83, Woonsocket School $38,420.46. Expenditures: $25,417.95, manual journal entry/voided check $298.22. Balance, June 30, 2025: $338,661.35. CDs $100,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, June 1, 2025: $12,230.29. Receipts: interest $12.70, student meals $55.17, adult meals $80.00, ala carte $57.00, federal reimbursement $3,692.22, cans proration $268.98, local donation $100.00, manual journal entry/voided check $7.99, transfer in $17,650.00. Expenditures: $13,425.32. Balance, June 30, 2025: $20,729.03.

Enterprise Fund balance, June 1, 2025: $10,331.90. Receipts: transfer in $3,500.00. Expenditures: $4,607.60. Balance, June 30, 2025: $9,224.30.

Custodial Funds balance, June 1, 2025: $57,603.99. Receipts: $2,022.28. Expenditures: $2,285.40. Balance, June 30, 2025: $57,340.87.

Scholarship Fund balance, June 1, 2025: $6,525.23. Receipts: interest $1.19. Balance, June 30, 2025: $6,526.42. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,776.42; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July, 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $145,379.56;

Special Education: $20,685.98;

Food Service: $11,127.86;

Enterprise Fund: $4,607.60.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business, copies $4,506.39; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $41.12; All Flags, U.S. flags $176.03; Best Western Plus Ramkota, PBIS rooms $330.00; Builders Supply Company, keys $56.41; CarQuest, bus supply $1,314.11, pickup AC $40.47; Central Electric, June electricity $2,364.06; Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt, Shelton, & Burns LLP, audit letter $166.00; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $761.80; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $588.40, scrubber repair $1,448.06; CorTrust, air card $55.00, hot spot $35.00, high school books $156.85, high school supply $102.56, janitor supply $76.38, AED battery/pads $506.00, high school tech supply $279.00, high school standing desk $139.99, high school principal standing desk $139.99; County Fair, teacher appreciation food $12.45; Doug’s Custom Paint & Body, service lawn mower $874.85; EMC Insurance, commercial property $36,248.00, inland marine $148.00, general liability $2,731.00, commercial auto $412,336.00, commercial umbrella $1,919.00, cybersolutions $571.00, linebacker $2,590.00; eSpark, Inc., license fee $3,099.99; Glanzer Backyard Design, application $525.00; Goodwill of the Great Plains, shred service $50.75; Graves It Solutions, tech support 2025-26 school year $1,800.00; HMH Education Co., elementary series $30,826.17;

[IMPREST: Capital One, elementary/middle school principal bookcase $26.86, The Garage, graduation flowers high school $76.33, middle school $32.40; Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, health insurance $36.00];

Jostens, middle school diplomas $45.67; Lonny Kaiser, janitor supply $16.74; Lodge at Deadwood, elementary/middle school principal room $300.00; Menards, janitor supply $190.49, washing machine $740.96, bus supply $159.61; Midwest Fire & Safety, fire extinguisher service $612.50; North Central Seed, janitor supply $619.00; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Renaissance Learning, AR/star and host $4,392.00; Riverside Technologies, 15 high school laptops $12,270.00, six middle school chromebooks $3,757.00; RTR Creations Group LLC, football supply $81.25, boys basketball supply $81.25, girls basketball supply $81.25, volleyball supply $81.25; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $100.68; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $260.14; School Administrators of South Dakota, Superintendent School Administrators of South Dakota membership $459.00, South Dakota Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development superintendent membership $30.00, South Dakota School Superintendent’s Association superintendent membership $165.00, South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals high school principal membership $70.00, South Dakota School Superintendent’s Association superintendent summer conference $200.00, elementary/middle school principal School Administrators of South Dakota membership $430.00, South Dakota Association of Elementary Principals, dues elementary/middle school principal $100.00, National Association of Elementary School Principals dues elementary/middle school principal $259.00, business manager School Administrators of South Dakota dues $312.00, South Dakota Association of School Business Officials business manager dues $50.00; South Dakota Music Education Association, registration fee $65.00; SFM, South Dakota premium tax $14.00; Sherwin Williams, paint $461.43; Sun Gold Sports, retirement plaque $20.00; Tessiers Mechanical Contractors, HVAC labor $678.75; Robin Winter, reimburse fingerprints $43.25.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $999.25; CorTrust, high school macbook $1,799.00; Riverside Technologies, 25 middle school chromebooks $7,625.00; Sheyenne Transport LLC, 2017 Bluebird vision 53 pass $48,500.00; State of South Dakota, LED lights loan $8,320.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – None.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, June SS tank $34.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• A part-time kitchen position has been opened. There has been some interest in the position.

• CTE courses: Flatten has created a contract for parents and students to sign to take Huron CTE courses. Junior and Senior parents and students will meet with Mr. Flatten and other staff to answer any questions they may have. Registration for CTE courses must be done by August 5th. The school will receive a small engine repair trailer in the first quarter and a meat-processing trailer in the fourth quarter.

• Auditors came in the last week of June. The Board will await the results of the auditing report.

• Superintendent Conference is July 21st-23rd in Chamberlain. Mr. Flatten will be attending.

• Associated School Board of South Dakota is August 7th and 8th. Mrs. Vermeulen and Mr. Flatten will attend.

• Beef to School program is up and running. The first beef has been processed and is ready for pickup from Ratazzi’s.

• There will be a joint professional development session in Mitchell on August 12th. Back-to-school night is scheduled for August 14th, and teachers will have an additional professional development day on August 19th. School begins on the 20th.

• Bus inspections will take place on July 24th.

• Gym floor will get waxed and ready for next year on August 6th.

Discussion Item: Classroom Signage and CTE Collaboration courses were discussed.

Old Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the supplemental budget resolution #2 to the 2024-2025 budget.

General Fund: elementary health insurance $1,850.00; elementary printed textbooks $28,000.00; elementary summer school ESSER supply $395.88; middle school health insurance $570.00; high school tech supply $280.00; Title I elementary salary $1,594.00; guidance PBIS travel $330.00; transfer out $9,000.00. Means of Finance General Fund surplus cash $42,019.88.

Based upon the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Sanborn Central Board of Education held its annual hearing for adoption of the 2025-2026 school district budget. Discussion was held.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the adoption of the 2025-2026 Sanborn Central School District 55-5 budget as printed.

There being no further business to come before the 2024-2025 Board of Education, the meeting was adjourned sine die at 7:30 p.m., July 14, 2025.

Issuance of certificate of election. Administered the Oath of office to board member Mark Goral – a three-year term. He read the Oath of Office as Board Member of the Sanborn Central School District 55-5. No election was held.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve Superintendent Flatten as temporary board chair.

Curtis Adams nominated Mark Goral as board chair, seconded by Gary Spelbring Jr.; Gary Spelbring Jr. called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to elect Mark Goral as chair of the 2025-2026 Board of Education.

Emma Klaas nominated Gary Spelbring Jr. as vice chair, seconded by Peggy Hinker. Peggy Hinker called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to elect Gary Spelbring, Jr. as vice chair of the 2025-2026 Board of Education.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the committee appointments as recommended by the Board Chair: Legislative – Emma Klaas; Negotiations: Mark Goral, Peggy Hinker, and Superintendent Corey Flatten; Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Emma Klaas; Capital Outlay – Curtis Adams, Gary Spelbring Jr., and Superintendent Corey Flatten; and JVEC – Superintendent Corey Flatten.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve all organizational procedures as follows: to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent as custodians of all accounts within the district; to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent to sign pertinent documents in the other’s absence and authorize the use of Board President’s or Superintendent’s signature stamps when required; to designate First National Insurance as the insurance agent of record; to designate Superintendent Flatten as the Director of all federal programs for the Sanborn Central School District and authorize him to submit applications for such programs; to designate Rodney Freeman as the school district’s attorney of record; to designate Corey Flatten and Gayle Bechen as the school’s authorized representatives to the South Dakota Retirement System and Insurance Groups, as well as the school district’s custodian of related accounts; to set bond for school business manager at $50,000.00; to establish the date/time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m.; to establish the board member’s per diem at $90.00 per regular and special meeting and mileage at state rates, with the Board Chair receiving $100.00 per meeting; to authorize Superintendent/High School Principal Flatten, PreK-eighth grade Principal Vermeulen, and Transportation Supervisor James “Pete” McWhorter to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather and emergencies; to adopt the following order of business for the 2025-2026 Board of Education: 1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; 2. Additional Agenda and Disclosure Items; 3. Visitors to the Board Meeting; 4. Approval of Agenda; 5. Approval of Minutes; 6. Financial Reports/Bills; 7. Reports and Items of Discussion; 8. Old Business; 9. New Business; 10. Executive Session (if applicable); and 11. Adjournment; to approve that board action may be taken if it is approved by the majority of members voting; to designate Superintendent Flatten and Transportation Supervisor James “Pete” McWhorter as those responsible for transportation in the Sanborn Central School District; to approve assurance of compliance standards for all federal/state programs; to approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2025-26 school year; to approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the official Sanborn Central School District’s newspaper; to approve state travel rates and per diem allowances. Up to $6.00 breakfast, $14.00 lunch, and $20.00 supper. The mileage is dictated by the state and mileage allowances will be set by their standard and district policy. The lodging rate is cost. Students receive $12.00 per meal; to designate Superintendent Flatten as the purchasing agent for the Sanborn Central School District; to approve the following fees for 2025-26: pre-school education monthly fee $150.00 for five-day; admission prices: regular games, students $3.00, adults $5.00, above age 65 free; doubleheader games, students $4.00, adults $6.00, above age 65 free; yearbook: $35.57 with two free customizable pages; hot lunch prices as: $3.25 for PreK-fifth, $3.50 for 6-12, $4.85 for adults; breakfast club: $2.25 PreK-12, adult breakfast $2.75; complimentary passes: employees/board members family passes, and Veteran and active service members receive family pass along with spectators age 65 and above; Season tickets/passes: student activity pass $25.00, adult activity pass $45.00, and family passes $85.00; to approve substitute teacher pay as $110.00 for non-certified and $125.00 for certified. Long-term substitute for the same teacher after five consecutive days will be $140.00 per day if certified; to approve substitute bus driver pay in the amount of $100.00 for full route (a.m./p.m.) and extra duty pay as $15.00 per hour; to approve driver’s education: $250.00 in district, $350.00 out of district (if not full), $125.00 retake cost (if needed); to approve officials compensation: basketball referee for fifth-eighth $40.00, ninth-junior varsity $50.00, junior varsity/varsity game $115.00 each with state rates for driving with riding time $0.18 per mile, doubleheader varsity games $145.00 each with state rates for driving with riding time $0.18 per mile; volleyball officials junior varsity/varsity $110.00 with state rates for driving with riding time $0.18 per mile, tournament volleyball officials $110.00, line judge $50.00; football referee for junior high $40.00, junior varsity referee $50.00, varsity $150.00 with state rates for driving with riding time $0.18 per mile, chain gang $35.00; clock operators: varsity $40.00, junior varsity $25.00; shot clock operators: varsity $40.00, junior varsity $25.00; official book keeper: varsity only $40.00; Golf-state official: $110.00 per day; to designate the CorTrust Bank of Artesian and Letcher as the official depository of school funds and authorize Gayle Bechen and Corey Flatten as custodians of all accounts; to appoint Corey Flatten and Gayle Bechen as administrators of the Custodial account and to institute any school lunch agreements; to authorize the board chair to call recesses; to appoint Schoenfish & Co, Inc. as the district’s audit firm; to authorize continuation of existing funds or accounts and the establishment of any new accounts, if necessary; to approve the current school board policies; to appoint Corey Flatten and Connie Vermeulen as truancy officers and Corey Flatten as Rehabilitation Act Section 504, Americans with Disabilities Act, Age Discrimination, and Asbestos compliance officer; to appoint Connie Vermeulen as Title IX officer; to approve the district’s annual membership in Compass Partners in Learning (formerly TIE); and to approve membership in the South Dakota United Schools Association for the 2025-2026 school year.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve voting for the following recommendation for a position at the South Dakota High School Activities Association: East River at Large – Brittney Eide, Corsica-Stickney School District.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the resignation of Brooke Easton as a paraprofessional for the 2025-26 school year and thank her for her service to the Sanborn Central School District.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the purchase of a 2017 Bluebird 53 passenger bus for $48,500.00 from Sheyenne Transport. Discussion was held.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow at 7:45 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:04 p.m.

Sanborn Central Staff Contracts 2025-2026: Administration: Gayle Bechen, business manager $58,220; Corey Flatten, Superintendent/High School principal $85,485; Connie Vermeulen, elementary/middle school principal $80,053, middle school student council advisor $800.00, testing coordinator $900.00; Certified Staff: Nicole Bies, elementary teacher $48,824; Dakota Bodden, middle school/high school special education teacher $52,283; Amber Cope, elementary teacher $52,720; Bailey Deinert, Title I teacher $49,800; Jenny Easton, vocal music teacher $52,965 (shared), PreK-12th extra vocal events $3,055 (shared), travel $1,400 (shared), longevity $1,000 (shared); Susan Farrell-Poncelet, middle school/high school teacher $53,210, senior project advisor $1,600, oral interp advisor $2,250, prom advisor $2,000, high school yearbook advisor $2,500, speech – debate coach $2,000; Rachael Foster, colony teacher $56,968, two additional level $4,000; Logan Gassman, school counselor $51,404, dual credit coordinator $900; John Harless, colony teacher $53,035, two additional level $4,000; Brandy Hetland, title I teacher $51,100; Jennifer Larson, elementary teacher $56,942; Kelly McClane, speech therapist $59,260 (shared), travel $1,400 (shared); Robin Moody, elementary teacher $55,552, SCW co-op junior varsity girls basketball $4,280 (shared); Krista Moore, elementary teacher $55,179; Leah Olson, middle school/high school teacher $50,986, longevity $500; Kayla Olson-VanWinkle, middle school/high school teacher $49,553, SCW co-op fifth/sixth grade girls basketball coach $2,200 (shared), SCW co-op junior high girls basketball coach $3,350 (shared); Paula Sanderson, K-12 special education teacher $57,847, summer school $30 per hour; Cheryl Schmit, elementary teacher $57,405; David Steele, middle school/high school teacher $53,543, SCW co-op fifth/sixth boys basketball coach $2,200 (shared), SCW co-op junior high boys basketball coach $3,350 (shared), multi-media club/live ticket $2,600, high school student council co-advisor $600, SCW co-op assistant high school track coach $3,700 (shared), district athletic director $5,200; Ashly Uecker, preschool teacher $50,037; Hannah Welch, colony teacher $47,913, two additional level $4,000; Todd Welch, high school/middle school ag teacher $50,513, extended day $4,329.75, FFA advisor $4,075; Megan Wilson, high school math/ elementary physical education teacher $53,128, National Honor Society advisor $1,200, high school student council co-advisor $600, SCW co-op junior high volleyball coach $3,350 (shared); Robin Winter, middle school/high school math/physical education teacher $54,905; Hannah Ziebarth, middle school teacher $48,727. Classified Staff: Lynette Baysinger, bus driver $18,487; Shawna Baysinger, part-time district para – colony $17.85 per hour; Leah Brunette, assistant cook $20.00 per hour, summer custodian painting $16.50 per hour; Lanette Dean, district para – colony $18.70 per hour; Jolene Enfield, librarian aide $21.34 per hour; Grant Goudy, bus driver $20,890; Kayla Haige, paraprofessional $17.50 per hour; Judy Hemminger, bus driver $23,515; Logan Hetland, summer school $30.00 per hour; Kelsey Kaiser, custodian $17.50 per hour, bus driver $17,418; Lonny Kaiser, cleaning custodian $20.00 per hour; Laura Licht, administrative assistant $20.50 per hour; Tina Luthi, dishwasher/cook helper $20.72 per hour; James McWhorter, bus supervisor $13,325, bus driver $19,475; Jean McQuinn, summer janitor $16.00 per hour; Rickey Nelsen, WWSSC co-op assistant football coach $4,355 (shared); Rita Trebil, special education para $19.62 per hour; Mark VanOverschelde, school maintenance $5,000; Nancy Wonner, district para $18.50 per hour.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:05 p.m.

Corey Flatten

High School Principal/

Superintendent

Mark Goral

Board Chair

