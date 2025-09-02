By: admin

Published September 2, 2025, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Mark Goral, Peggy Hinker, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Melissa Ettswold and Parker Ettswold informed the board that they received a grant to fund the construction of a greenhouse for the school. The PBIS team: Megan Wilson, Jennifer Larson, Kayla Olson-VanWinkle and Logan Gassman presented information and data from the PBIS program being implemented at the school.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting July 14, 2025 as printed.

Motion by Hinker/Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, July 1, 2025: $1,055,618.65. Receipts: taxes $4,842.92, penalties/interest $56.68, interest $623.54, state fines $592.57, state aid July $98,197.00, Medicaid adm payment $928.33, gross receipts electricity $34,981.05. Expenditures: $278,614.50, manual journal entry/voided check $1,252.75. Balance, July 31, 2025: $915,973.49. CDs $50,000.00. cash box $260.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, July 1, 2025: $612,700.50. Receipts: taxes $914.35, penalties/interest $10.74, interest $366.79. Expenditures: $67,243.25. Balance, July 31, 2025: $546,749.13. CDs $355,339.53.

Special Education Fund balance, July 1, 2025: $338,661.35. Receipts: taxes $547.96, penalties/interest $6.43, interest $220.07, Medicaid adm payment $103.15. Expenditures: $20,387.76, manual journal entry/voided check $298.22. Balance, July 31, 2025: $318,852.98. CDs $100,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, July 1, 2025: $20,729.03. Receipts: interest $12.23, student meals $201.40, ala carte $175.90, local donation $1,100.00. Expenditures: $11,161.86. Balance, July 31, 2025: $11,056.70.

Enterprise Fund balance, July 1, 2025: $9,224.30. Receipts: tuition $125.00. Expenditures: $4,607.60. Balance, July 31, 2025: $4,741.70.

Custodial Funds balance, July 1, 2025: $57,340.87. Receipts: $6,258.60. Expenditures: $900.00. Balance, June 30, 2025: $62,699.47.

Scholarship Fund balance, July 1, 2025: $6,526.42. Receipts: interest $1.29. Balance, July 31, 2025: $6,527.71. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,777.71; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August, 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $174,225.26;

Special Education: $23,195.25;

Food Service: $8,280.57;

Enterprise Fund: $5,857.70.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $40.05; Ag Ed Toolbox, food science kit $216.10; Automatic Buildings Control, annual monitor contract $300.00; Capital One, guidance cabinet $59.00; CarQuest, bus supply $875.02; CBH Conference, 2025-26 dues $150.00; Central Electric, July electric $2,831.12; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $261.00; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,924.57, scrubber repair $292.00, scrubber batteries $1,797.15; CorTrust, air card $55.00, hot spot $35.00, high school supply $412.86, guidance supply $170.93, middle school supply $77.26, elementary supply $83.09, colony workbooks $208.89, co-curricular supply $48.16, band supply $217.89, band cymbal stand $99.99; Demco, library supply $60.98; Direct Digital Control, HVAC service $3,491.00, filters $1,262.62; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, reimburse art praxis $130.00; Gopher, PE equipment $560.53; Graves It Solutions, tech support $900.00; Hauff Mid America Sports, girls basketball supply $773.70, volleyball supply $423.60, boys basketball supply $491.69, football supply $170.80; Heggerty, colony supply $99.68, kindergarten supply $299.04, online renewal 2025-26 $178.00; HMH Education Co., colony workbooks $315.81; Kyle Hobbs, professional development speaker $250.00; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, pump septic tanks $840.00; Horizon Health Care, two bus physicals $476.00; Howard School District, 20 stands/one cart $150.00; Innovative Office Solutions, guidance furniture $91.28, guidance supply $10.94; Lakeshore Learning Materials, colony supply $18.99, elementary supply $235.81; McLeods, business office supply $5.99; Menards, janitor supply $104.20; Mitchell Area Superintendent Association, superintendent dues 2025-26 $100.00; Rickey Nelsen, reimburse football first aid course $35.00; Nepstad’s Flowers & Gifts, Bob Ackman funeral plant $58.00; North Central Seed, alkaligrass $125.00; Petty Cash, bus title transfer $17.00; Pomp’s Tire Service, two bus tires $760.00; Popplers Music, band music $125.00; Premier Equipment, bus repair $835.39; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $206.92, budget publication $273.00; Santel Communications, telephone/fax/internet $263.72; SAVVAS, CTE intuit license $360.00, middle school math books online $1,632.00, high school math books online $1,188.00; Scholastic Inc. colony periodical $255.04, elementary periodical $849.66; School Mate, middle school planners $197.50; School Specialty, colony supplies $895.31, elementary supply $266.24, elementary table $485.86, preschool cabinet $290.64; Scott Summers Flooring, install flooring $1,722.75; South Dakota United Schools Association, dues 2025-26 $500.00; Sherwin Williams, paint supply $59.86; Siteone Landscape Supply, football field gypsum $1,324.62; StarFall Education, school membership 2025-26 $355.00; Supreme, elementary supply $49.15; Tessiers Mechanical Contractors, professional service $741.72; Training Room, athletic supply $506.31; Twotrees Technology, install activpanel second grade $1,093.50; USI Education and Government Sales, laminating rolls $379.40; Ward’s Science, high school science supply $1,071.19; Robin Winter, reimburse praxis health/PE $284.40; Woonsocket School District, drivers ed benefits/supply $1,846.56.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $999.25; Hauff Mid America Sports, football goal post pads $1,248.70; Thornton Flooring, vinyl flooring $3,957.90.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – None.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, July SS tank $34.00; Rattazzis Locker Smokehouse and Retail, process fee donated whole beef $1,000.00; Water Walkers Inc., menu planning software $3,372.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Buses were inspected on July 24th, and all of them passed.

• Flooring was installed in the Title Room and is very sharp looking.

• Football Co-op meeting was held Thursday. Goral, Klaas, and Flatten attended.

• CTE classes are up and running through Huron.

• Professional Development days are scheduled for August 12th, 14th (Open House), and the 19th. Mrs. Vermeulen and Mr. Flatten attended the Associated School Boards of South Dakota conference in Sioux Falls.

Discussion Item:

Tax levies 2025 payable 2026 were discussed.

Old Business: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve adult lunch prices to $5.15 and breakfast to $3.00 to meet state requirements.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the hiring of Dakota Bodden as a varsity assistant football coach at the rate of $4,355.00.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve motion to cash out Special Education CD #0710 $100,000.00 from Plains Commerce as it matures on August 24, 2025.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve lane change for Megan Wilson from BA-15 to BA-30 with a salary of $53,528.00. A stipend of $1,000.00 will also be received for the lane change.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve lane change for Kayla Olson-VanWinkle from BA-15 to Masters with a salary of $50,553.00. A stipend of $1,000.00 will also be received for the lane change.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the hiring of Vicki Zellmer as a paraprofessional at the rate of $17.00 an hour.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the hiring of Jennifer Arends as part-time kitchen help at the rate of $17.00 an hour.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the position change for Laura Conrad from full-time to part-time Food Service Director at the rate of $25.00 an hour.

Executive session was deemed unnecessary.

Next Regular Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the E-Sports gaming room.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:30 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

Published once on August 28, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $91.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.