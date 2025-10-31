By: admin

Published October 31, 2025, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 7:03 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Peggy Hinker, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent/High School Principal Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent was Mark Goral, president.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to the Board Meeting: Robin Moody and Krista Moore represented the SCEA.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting September 8, 2025, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, September 1, 2025: $815,816.21. Receipts: taxes $5,803.01, penalties/interest $74.83, interest $455.50, admission $4,161.00, other – pupil $82.99, other $107.35, yearbook $105.00, state fines $763.87, state aid September $98,197.00, Medicaid $779.08, title I $18,746.00, rural education achievement program $14,374.00, title IV $908.00, donations/grants $614.99, revenue in lieu $227.42, other revenue source $74.78. Expenditures: $204,003.53, manual journal entry/voided check $1,318.05. Balance, September 30, 2025: $755,969.45. CDs $50,000.00. cash box $690.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, September 1, 2025: $541,378.29. Receipts: taxes $811.94, penalties/interest $9.45, interest $341.62, grant $15,000.00. Expenditures: $5,636.31. Balance, September 30, 2025: $551,904.99. CDs $355,339.53.

Special Education Fund balance, September 1, 2025: $296,145.41. Receipts: taxes $486.60, penalties/interest $5.66, interest $8,534.24, Medicaid $86.57, idea 611 $14,801.00, idea 619 $774.00, CD 0710 $100,000.00. Expenditures: $25,706.39, manual journal entry/voided check $239.70. Balance, September 30, 2025: $394,887.39. CDs $0.00.

Food Service Fund balance, September 1, 2025: $12,471.99. Receipts: student meals $5,026.37, adult meals $282.90, ala carte $2,172.87, federal reimbursement $1,402.59. Expenditures: $19,214.50. Balance, September 30, 2025: $2,142.22.

Enterprise Fund balance, September 1, 2025: $984.00. Receipts: tuition $1,900.00. Expenditures: $4,929.22. Balance, September 30, 2025: ($2,045.22).

Custodial Funds balance, September 1, 2025: $60,186.31. Receipts: $3,424.25. Expenditures: $7,822.99. Balance, September 30, 2025: $55,787.57.

Scholarship Fund balance, September 1, 2025: $6,528.71. Receipts: interest $0.92. Expenditures: $1,750.00. Balance, September 30, 2025: $4,779.63. Peters Scholarship balance: $4,779.63; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $181,569.17;

Special Education: $23,840.54;

Food Service: $10,621.14;

Enterprise Fund: $4,983.69.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $41.12, t cyl lease five-year $371.50; Al’s Engraving, new room signs $3,086.65; Auto Value Parts Store, bus supply $61.99; Bannwarth Trucking LLC, professional service $290.00, rock $438.20; Brooks Oil, 900 gallon unleaded $2,862.00, #2 diesel $3,032.00; Capital One, middle school supply $7.57, middle school homecoming supply $20.19, high school homecoming supply $26.97, streaming supply $41.19; CarQuest, bus supply $279.46; Cedar Shore Resort, superintendent conference room $240.96, business manager conference room $115.04; Central Electric Coop, August electricity $2,976.71, September electricity $3,270.52; Chesterman, pop $66.43; Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt, Shelton & Burns LLP, ed law association annual meeting $160.00; Clayton’s Repair, professional service $630.00, supplies $169.75; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,476.16; Core Educational Cooperative, three online tuitions $480.00; CorTrust, air card $55.00, hot spot $35.00, fire blankets $49.97, middle school PE supply $52.97, elementary supply $11.23, elementary/middle school principal supply $3.49, band data cord $21.99; Dawson Sanitation Services, LLC, garbage July-September $1,080.60; Dial Corporation, 2025-26 membership $100.00; DLD Technologies Corporation, web filtering $2,800.00; Andy Ettswold, reimburse walkie talkies $80.00; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, reimburse life management groceries $68.16; Corey Flatten, reimburse football field turf $238.90; Brandy Hetland, reimburse PBIS supply $53.99; HMH Education Company, kindergarten through sixth Go Math $800.00; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, pump septic tank $210.00; Huron School District 2-2, CTE trailers meat and small engines $3,425.00;

[IMPREST: CorTrust, middle school homecoming supply $58.04, stools for crow’s nest $285.96, rope flag pole $37.80; Tyler Currey, football referee/drive $220.00; Candi Danek, football scoreboard $40.00; Rich Danek, football clock $40.00; Parker Ettswold, junior high football clock $25.00; Carrie Howard, two junior varsity/varsity volleyball clock $130.00; Kurt Kelsey, football referee/ride $182.40; Brady Larson, football chain $40.00; Charley Larson, junior high football referee $40.00; Steve Larson, football chain $40.00; Tim Nihart, volleyball referee/drive $145.00; Northern State University, choral leadership registration $54.00; Tim Pringle, football referee/ride $182.40; Relevant Speakers Network, speaker down payment $750.00; Annika Russel Manke, volleyball referee/drive $145.00; Steve Schoenhard, football referee/ride $182.40; Nicholas Schultz, football referee/drive $236.80; SDSU School of Performing Arts, all state choral prep day registration $50.00; Jeremy Uecker, football chain $40.00; Marcy VanZee, volleyball referee/drive $145.00; Gloria Vavra, volleyball referee/drive $145.00; Rod Vermeulen, football chain $40.00; Trista White, volleyball line judge $50.00];

IXL Membership Services, PreK through fifth site license $3,028.35, sixth through seventh site license $854.15; J.W. Pepper, band music $83.99; K&D Busing, football charter bus to split $1,825.00, volleyball buses $444.61; Lakeshore Learning Materials, LLC, Kindergarten supply $16.14; Menards, janitor supply $399.10, shop supply $73.68, football sprayer/field paint $463.99; Mitchell Republic, renew 12 month periodical $305.29; NCTE, conference fees Farrell-Poncelet $788.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, mosquito control three sprays $555.00; Petty Cash, return volleyball polo postage $10.05; Planbook, online planbook $288.00; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $20.00; Quill, business office ink $369.68; Relevant Speakers Network, balance for speaker $750.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, September lunch supervision meals $149.35, ala carte $41.75; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $101.72; Santel Communications, telephone/fax/internet $241.03, esports internet $50.00; Schoenfish & Co., Inc., audit fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 $12,000.00; School Specialty, elementary supply $1,257.89, middle school supply $261.94, high school supply $283.11, band supply $107.46, guidance supply $621.20; SDAESP area 4, 2025-26 dues Vermeulen $75.00; SFM, 2024-25 workcomp audit additional $3,002.00, 2025-26 work comp endorsed install $2,673.00; Sheraton, joint conversation room – Flatten $139.00; SiteOne Landscaping Supply, LLC, football field iron $137.90; Mark VanOverschelde, reimburse June-August postage water samples $94.45; Connie Vermeulen, reimburse inservice food $13.87; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, reeds $83.36; Megan Wilson, reimburse high school math textbook $101.80.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $999.25; Greenhouse Megastore, junior teaching package greenhouse $18,949.00; Menards, lean-to supply $650.58.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – School Specialty, SPED supply $77.02; Sioux Falls, School District 49-5, August-September tuition $2,404.35.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Capital One, calculators $12.94; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processing fee $153.37; Cole Paper Inc., supply $181.41; Laura Conrad, reimburse supply $62.51, reimburse food $34.76; Darrington Water Conditioning, August-September SS tank $68.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $897.18; Corey Flatten, reimburse food $21.19; The Garage, food $126.21;

[IMPREST: Capital One, food $56.30; CorTrust, supply $539.82];

Performance Foodservice, food $9,424.91, ala carte $502.18, supply $222.11; Quill, ink $107.08; SNA, national/state dues Conrad $57.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – School Specialty, preschool supply $479.65.

Superintendent/High School Principal Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Homecoming week went very well and saw great support from students and staff. The last football game of the year was moved to Wessington Springs.

• The school had another great turnout for parent/teacher conferences.

• All-State Choir has been selected and went to Aberdeen for preparation for the concert.

• All teachers attended a Professional Development on October 10th in Mitchell that centered on Student Success. This was put on by DIAL (the school’s online course provider).

• Fridley Construction has agreed to pour concrete for the greenhouse and erect the structure. The greenhouse has been ordered.

• New Classroom signs have been installed throughout the school.

• Accreditation is continued to be worked on by administration and staff.

• The mandatory Personnel Record Form has been completed for the state.

• Mr. Flatten, Mr. Bodden, Mrs. Sanderson, and Mrs. Hetland will be in Huron on October 14th and 15th for a data retreat put on by the state.

• E-Sports team is registered, with the preseason beginning in two weeks. Mr. Bodden has joined the E-Sports coaching staff.

Elementary/Middle School Principal Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

• Eighth grade students will receive CPR training on October 22nd. The Sanborn County Commissioners will financially sponsor the endeavor.

• Grades PreK through second attended a Fire Safety presentation facilitated by the Artesian Fire Department on October 6th. Grades three through six attended a presentation which was given by Chris Wieczorek, Fire Protection Solutions, located in Mitchell.

• First Quarter PBIS parties will be held on October 17th.

• A Prek-12 assembly recognizing National 4-H Week was held October 8th. Several students spoke about their projects, shooting sports, and teen leadership.

• There is no school on October 20th.

• End of the first quarter is October 17th.

• A flu clinic will be held on October 15th at Sanborn Central.

• Grades seven through 12 will travel to Woonsocket on October 23rd. Terrence Talley will be speaking to the students regarding “What you do Matters.”

Discussion Item:

New Hoop lowering/raising mechanism was decided to be a good investment. Cell phone boosters in the hallways were also deemed worthy.

Old Business: None.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the transfer of funds from General Fund to Food Service $100,000.00 and Enterprise Fund: Preschool $43,610.00.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the change in the district’s bullying policy to reflect school transportation, school events, and anonymity of reporter(s).

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the part-time paraprofessional contract for Logan Hetland at the rate of $18.00 an hour.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve declaring surplus the 2012 International 47 passenger bus (blown engine).

Executive session was deemed unnecessary.

The next regular board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the library.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:29 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Gary Spelbring Jr.

Board Vice-Chair

Published once on October 30, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $123.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.