Sanborn Central Elementary organizes family prom fundraiser

By:
Published April 18, 2025, in School

On Sunday, April 13, Sanborn Central Elementary (PreK-5) students and staff enjoyed the first annual Family Prom in the Sanborn Central gym. Families were encouraged to dress in their Hawaiian clothes to go with the theme “Under the Sea.” Along with lots of dancing, students had a hula hoop contest and limbo contest. A prize for the best dressed family went to the Ashley and Dustin Pollard family. They received a gift card for the Muddy Cup. Family Prom was a fundraiser coordinated by the Sanborn Central Elementary staff as a fun follow up to the high school prom. Proceeds from the event will be used towards new playground equipment at Sanborn Central!

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025
    April 6, 2025 April 7, 2025 April 8, 2025 April 9, 2025 April 10, 2025 April 11, 2025 April 12, 2025
    April 13, 2025 April 14, 2025 April 15, 2025 April 16, 2025 April 17, 2025 April 18, 2025 April 19, 2025
    April 20, 2025 April 21, 2025 April 22, 2025 April 23, 2025 April 24, 2025 April 25, 2025 April 26, 2025
    April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 3, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 