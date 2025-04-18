By: admin

Published April 18, 2025, in School

On Sunday, April 13, Sanborn Central Elementary (PreK-5) students and staff enjoyed the first annual Family Prom in the Sanborn Central gym. Families were encouraged to dress in their Hawaiian clothes to go with the theme “Under the Sea.” Along with lots of dancing, students had a hula hoop contest and limbo contest. A prize for the best dressed family went to the Ashley and Dustin Pollard family. They received a gift card for the Muddy Cup. Family Prom was a fundraiser coordinated by the Sanborn Central Elementary staff as a fun follow up to the high school prom. Proceeds from the event will be used towards new playground equipment at Sanborn Central!

