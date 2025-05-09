By: admin

Published May 9, 2025, in School

On Thursday, May 1, the PreK-grade 12 music students at Sanborn Central performed their spring concert entitled “A Spring Spectacular.” The evening started with the band students demonstrating their musical talents and ended with all the choral students, in all grades, blending their voices for a harmonious finale.

The fifth-grade band started by playing “Mozart’s Twinkle” and “Surprise Symphony.” They were then joined by the sixth and seventh graders in band to play “Atomic Clock” and “Zombie Stomp.” Then, the sixth through 10th-grade band performed “The Mandalorian,” and the last band to play was the eighth through 10th-graders performing “Hymn to the Fallen.”

Before the choir students started their part of the show, the fourth graders provided their musical talents by playing “Hot Cross Buns” and “Mary Had a Little Lamb” on the recorders they had been practicing on during music class.

The choral portion of the concert was led off by a high school girls’ ensemble singing “The Water is Wide,” and they were followed by a high school boys’ ensemble singing “Cindy.” Both groups received superior ratings during the Blackhawks Got Talent contest earlier this year.

The sixth through 12th grade choir took over with performances of “Hall of Fame” and “Wake Me Up!”. Next was the third through fifth grade students, who performed “High Hopes” and “Rockin’ Robin” to really get people moving to the music in their seats. The ever-anticipated performances by the youngest crew of the students, the PreK through second graders, came next. They sang “You Are My Sunshine” while also performing the words in sign language while they sang. They ended with a bright and springy song, “Mr. Golden Sun.”

The night ended with all the choir students at the concert performing “Hakuna Matata” together, with freshman Sean Bitterman having a small speaking part for the performance.

All levels of the band students are directed by Mrs. Jennifer Karlen, and all choir students in all grades are taught by Mrs. Jenny Easton.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!