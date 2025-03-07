Sanborn Central powerlifters compete at state

By:
Published March 7, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, March 1, the Sanborn Central powerlifting team competed in the State Powerlifting Meet held in Baltic. McKenzie Uecker earned a fifth-place medal in her weight class and was the only team member to place at the state event this year. Team members who attended the State Meet are : Clay Moody, Caleb Kneen, Ian Octavo, Landree Zoss, Uecker, Hudson Fouberg and Coach Rickey Nelsen. Zoss wasn’t allowed to compete as she is only in eighth grade, and it was a high-school event.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025
    March 2, 2025 March 3, 2025 March 4, 2025 March 5, 2025 March 6, 2025 March 7, 2025 March 8, 2025
    March 9, 2025 March 10, 2025 March 11, 2025 March 12, 2025 March 13, 2025 March 14, 2025 March 15, 2025
    March 16, 2025 March 17, 2025 March 18, 2025 March 19, 2025 March 20, 2025 March 21, 2025 March 22, 2025
    March 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 March 25, 2025 March 26, 2025 March 27, 2025 March 28, 2025 March 29, 2025
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 