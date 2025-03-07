By: admin

Published March 7, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, March 1, the Sanborn Central powerlifting team competed in the State Powerlifting Meet held in Baltic. McKenzie Uecker earned a fifth-place medal in her weight class and was the only team member to place at the state event this year. Team members who attended the State Meet are : Clay Moody, Caleb Kneen, Ian Octavo, Landree Zoss, Uecker, Hudson Fouberg and Coach Rickey Nelsen. Zoss wasn’t allowed to compete as she is only in eighth grade, and it was a high-school event.

