Published May 16, 2025, in Sports

Last week, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket golf teams were busy traveling to meets. The junior high team traveled to Huron for the Memorial Meet on Monday, May 5, and to DeSmet on Tuesday, May 6, for their final meet of the season, and the varsity team traveled to DeSmet on Thursday, May 8.

For the JH meet in Huron, Haylee Foos earned first in the girls’ division, and for the boys’ divison, Kobie Schley came in second, Aiden Krueger placed third, Carson Miller ranked seventh, Parker Couch got eighth, and Henry Fridley finished in ninth. At DeSmet, Foos finished the golf season taking first place in the girls’ division of the meet, and Schley came in fifth and Krueger placed eighth for the boys.

At DeSmet in the varsity meet, the SCW Boys’ team earned second overall with Ethan Schmiedt coming in sixth, Sam Baruth placing seventh and McCoy Schulz getting eighth, individually. For the girls, Tatiana Roberts placed ninth, and Addi Bartholow finished tenth.

The varsity team traveled to Baltic on Tuesday, May 13, and junior varsity team travels to Chester on Friday, May 16.

