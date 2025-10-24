By: admin

Published October 24, 2025, in Sports

The Lady Blackhawks had another busy week on the volleyball court, including two home games and an away game all in four days. They started with hosting Howard in Forestburg on Monday, Oct. 13, and it was a great night for the SCW ladies. First up were the seventh graders who were victorious in two sets with scores of 25-19 and 25-23. The eighth-grade team followed and also won quite easily in two sets with scores of 25-8 and 25-14. The C-team played next but had the only SCW loss for the night. No stats or scores were available for that game.

The junior varsity ladies started a little slow in their match but still ended with a two-set win with scores of 25-23 and 25-13.

For the varsity match, the Lady Blackhawks were led by Liz Boschee’s impressive 21 kills offensively for a three-set win with scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-7.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Iroquois to take on the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks. There were no junior high or C games, so the night started with a JV game that SCW won in two sets. No score or stats were available for that game.

The varsity ladies played a solid game and won in four sets with scores of 25-10, 25-7, 16-25 and 25-16.

The final game of the week was in Woonsocket on Thursday, Oct. 16 against the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats (KWL). The seventh graders split their game to start the night with set scores of 25-12 and 21-25. The SCW eighth-grade ladies finished their game with another win with set scores of 25-15 and 26-24. The C-team also won in two sets with no scores available for that game.

The JV Lady Blackhawks won their match in two sets, as well, with scores of 25-19 and 25-21.

The varsity match ended the night and the week for the Lady Blackhawks with a three-set win over the WiLdKats. Set scores were 25-20, 25-14 and 25-15.

With the three wins last week, the SCW varsity Lady Blackhawks improve to 17-7 for the season, so far. They played Hitchcock-Tulare in Tulare on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and their next game is in Emery against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies on Friday, Oct. 24. They finish their regular-season schedule against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Sanborn Central, which is Dig Pink Night.

